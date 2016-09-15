10 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

EXPAND Need a home makeover? Good timing. Jim Louvau

New Times picks the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Friday, September 16, through Sunday, September 18. For more events, see our curated online calendar.

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

Shoppers hoping to tackle that holiday gift list a little early, good news: Presents for quirky aunts, nieces in college, and globetrotting older sisters are waiting at the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Oh, there’s probably some dad stuff, too.

Junk in the Trunk is celebrating its five-year anniversary with an event hosting more than 170 Arizona vendors peddling everything from vintage apparel to distressed furniture and handmade jewelry — as well as a holding zone so you can shop unburdened.

Junk in the Trunk runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16, and continues through Sunday, September 18, at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Tickets are $65 for Friday, $25 for early entry starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday, and $8 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 and younger get in free, and it’s $5 for parking. Visit junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com. Lauren Cusimano

Park it, people. Stacey Champion

Parkin(ing) Day Phoenix

Phoenix is pretty good at paving paradise to put up parking lots, but on Friday, September 16, community members are taking back the blacktop — at least for a few hours.

Now in its eighth year, Park(ing) Day Phoenix is a chance for activists and commuters to pay for a different kind of park by creating pop-up greenery in metered spaces throughout downtown. Past parks have featured live music performances, yoga sessions, and a collection of mini trampolines atop Astroturf, but hammocks and lawn chairs are always welcome.

Set-up starts at 6 a.m., leaving plenty of time to park and play along Washington Street between First and Second avenues. Participation is free, and group projects are encouraged; contact sc@champion-pr.com to sign up. Click through www.facebook.com/ParkingDayPHX for details. Janessa Hilliard

Bassim Al-Shaker works on a painting. Deanna Dent

Babylon Gallery Grand Opening

After traveling from Baghdad to Phoenix to take part in an ASU Art Museum residency, Iraqi artist Bassim Al-Shaker decided to open his own art space in the Roosevelt Row art district. The official grand opening for his new Babylon Gallery, 918 North Sixth Street, happens from 6 to 10 p.m. during this month’s Third Friday art walk on September 16.

Michael Tefft/Flickr Creative Commons

Al-Shaker, whose paintings were shown at the 2013 Venice Biennale, will reveal several new, small-scale figurative and abstract works. “Each one tells a story,” he says. And he’ll be on hand to share them with curious gallery-goers. The free grand opening will also be your first chance to see his recently completed mural for the space. See www.facebook.com/bassim.alshaker. Lynn Trimble

Talk Like a Pirate Day Festival

Ever just feel like shouting “ahoy!”? The eighth annual Talk Like a Pirate Day Festival offers the chance. In addition to the requisite pirate-speak, there will be music, food, drinks, dancing, and general revelry for all ages at Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street. All proceeds from the event benefit Heeling Heroes, a nonprofit that provides service animals to first responders and veterans with PTSD.

Don your eye patches and puffy shirts for the festival from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. General admission is $20, crews of four pay $100, and kids 8 and younger get in free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1181289251917993. Katrina Montgomery

EXPAND Activist, writer, lecturer, and editor Gloria Steinem. Annie Leibovitz

Gloria Steinem

For much of the 20th century, Americans viewed women’s work as making babies and keeping house. But Gloria Steinem, the feminist icon honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, championed change as an activist, writer, lecturer, and editor — founding Ms. magazine and advocating for women’s equality. It’s all recounted in her memoir Gloria Steinem: My Life on the Road, an inspiring read. Hear Steinem discuss the journey, when Changing Hands Bookstore co-presents with Downtown Phoenix Inc. and Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture an event showcasing the author. It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street.

The evening features Steinem in conversation with artist Adriene Jenik, the director for ASU’s School of Art whose exploration of art with popular culture includes a “data humanization” project.

Admission starts at $24 for one seat and a signed paperback. Visit www.changinghands.com. Lynn Trimble

