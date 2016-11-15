10 Black Friday and Small Business Saturday 2016 Events in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 10 alternative markets in metro Phoenix for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Mallory Nikolaus

If you’re looking for easy-going shopping events and local vendors for your holiday shopping, you're in luck. You'll find plenty of Phoenix-area marketplaces popping up from Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27.

Here’s a look at the vintage markets, art sales, handmade items, and assorted freebies you'll find cross the the Valley on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Not-Yet-a-Holiday Sunday.

EXPAND The Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market is at CityScape from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25. Courtesy of Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market

Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market

Though it may still be early for some of you, Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market's 10 a.m. start time sure beats rising before the sun to score deals. The shopping event runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, and is presented by Valley Vintage. The free-to-attend market features more than 30 local vendors hawking vintage and handmade goods at CityScape. Find vendors like Robert Black Vintage, GROWop, and Pearly Mae’s Vintage while sipping on mimosas and overhearing some live acoustic music from Patriots Park. Call 602-772-3901 or visit the CityScape website for more.

EXPAND The Merry Main Street Kick Off features the Santa’s Marketplace. Courtesy of the City of Mesa

Santa’s Marketplace

To the people of downtown Mesa, Black Friday is more “the day after Thanksgiving so now Christmas can begin." The East Valley suburb once again puts on its twinkly Merry Main Street, and the free-to-attend kickoff celebration is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 25. During this opening night, you can shop through the Santa’s Marketplace, featuring local vendors offering handmade crafts and holiday décor from artists across the Valley. Accompany your shopping with a visit to the Food Truck Forest, scope the four-story tall holiday tree, and head down Main Street for the many selfie backdrops. Visit the Merry Main Street website for more details.

Check out the Vintage Roadshow in Cave Creek on Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27. Courtesy of Vintage Roadshow

Vintage Roadshow

Superior's Salvage Co., a purveyor of vintage materials, hosts and presents the Vintage Roadshow, a three-day vintage and salvage fair happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27. Find more than 50 vendors at the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre in Cave Creek selling everything from jewelry and clothing to furniture and collectibles. Tickets are $5 for general admission or $20 for the VIP shopping experience happening from 8 to 10 a.m. Visit the Vintage Roadshow website for more.

EXPAND Shop the Carefree Southwest Art & Indian Market at the Carefree Desert Gardens all weekend. Proven Media

Carefree Southwest Art & Indian Market

If you’re looking for eclectic holiday shopping, the Carefree Southwest Art & Indian Market is for you. Presented by Magic Bird Festivals, the fifth annual market features more than 100 artists focusing on Native American artisanship from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27, at Carefree Desert Gardens. Find sculptures paintings, jewelry, pottery, and weavings at this free, indoor/outdoor event, also featuring live music and a Southwestern culinary food court. For more info, call 480-488-2014 or visit the Magic Bird Festivals website.

EXPAND Get 20 free records when you buy $10 worth of stuff from The Record Room on Black Friday Free Record Day. Courtesy of The Record Room

Black Friday Free Record Day

You definitely read that right. The Record Room hosts its first Black Friday Free Record Day, where you spend $10 on anything in the store, and get 20 free records. The Record Room will be filled with marked down new and used records, plus 10 percent off new products like turntables, T-shirts, and of course records, and 20 percent off used products like vinyl, CDs, shirts, posters, and more. Take advantage of free record day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, till Sunday, November 27. Visit the Facebook event for more details.

Read on for a tour of artist studios and some Small Business Saturday happenings.

