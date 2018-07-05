10 Fresh Exhibits to See on July First Friday

You can catch some great art shows, and save serious pocket change, during this month’s First Friday. Admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m. at both Phoenix Art Museum and Heard Museum, where you can still catch Nicholas Galanin’s must-see “Dear Listener” exhibition. Here’s a look at other exhibits you can explore Friday night – featuring everything from stencil art to zine art.

“Coterie”

Head to monOrchid for an exhibition featuring paintings, sculpture, and works in other media by Sky Black, Antoinette Cauley, KC Haxton, Judith Ann Miller, Matt Priebe, John Tuomisto-Bell, and Michael Viglietta. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the monOrchid website.

Explore art by Magda Gluszek at Practical Art. Magda Gluszek

“Human Nature”

Practical Art is holding the opening reception for Magda Gluszek’s new solo exhibition, in addition to celebrating a local small business event called Independents Week with activities including robot making with Jordan Alexander Thomas. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Desert Dwellers II"

Wasted Ink Zine Distro is presenting a gallery exhibition of art in diverse styles and media, with proceeds of art sales going to the PHX Zine Fest happening October 28 at Unexpected Gallery. About 20 artists are participating, including Rebecca Fish Ewan and Kenosha Drucker. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND You'll find this Faith Ringgold piece on view at Phoenix Art Museum. Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

“In the Company of Women”

Head to Phoenix Art Museum to be one of the first people to see the new “In the Company of Women” exhibition, which includes pieces by Phoenix-based artists Angela Ellsworth and Annie Lopez. Patricia Sannit will be reprising her piece from FORM that evening, and several additional performances will also take place. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m., when museum admission is free. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

EXPAND Look for stencil art by Benjamin Goens at {9} The Gallery. Benjamin Goens

“Under the Knife”

{9} The Gallery is showing works by John Koleszar, Bill Taggart, and Benjamin Goens in its new exhibition titled “Under the Knife: The Anatomy of Stencil Art.” Gallery goers will see both finished works and the layers of stencils used to create them. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the {9} The Gallery website.

“July Artists Medley”

See works by more than 20 artists in a group show at Unexpected Art Gallery, which will be inviting gallery goers to offer feedback on their favorites as the venue considers what types of work to present in future shows. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Find Daniel Friedman's work at Chartreuse gallery. Daniel Friedman

“The Power of Five”

Nine members of the Five15 Arts collective have invited a total of nearly 50 artists to exhibit alongside them at Chartreuse gallery. Look for works by Tiffany Bailey, Brent Bond, Kevin Caron, Jim Fike, Mark McDowell, Farrady Newsome, Jeremy Yocum, and many others. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find additional information on the Five15 Arts website.

Explore works by Jill Centrino inside @Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library. Jill Centrino

“Twirling Present, Colorful Future”

Check out the @Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library, where you can see paintings by Jill Centrino and Melissa Schleuger, and enjoy live music by Reid Riddiough Trio. It’s the first opening reception for the gallery since the library reopened following repairs and renovations. First Friday hours are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix Public Library website.

"Sexmachine"

See paintings by Abe Zucca, exhibited inside Abe Zucca Gallery on historic Grand Avenue, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Savannah Lutman

Stop by The Lost Leaf to enjoy live music by Djentrification, and works by Savannah Lutman, who is their artist of the month. They’re open starting at 5 p.m. on First Friday, and won’t close until 2 a.m. on Saturday. Get details on The Lost Leaf website.