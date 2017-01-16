10 Favorite Mini-Murals in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND J.B. Snyder's Ross, Wally and the gang mural in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Artists don't need a big wall to make a big impact. And frankly, some of the best local murals aren't even painted on walls. Keep an eye out for small bits of artistry as you're making your way around metro Phoenix. Here are 10 of our favorites, spotted in places ranging from an apartment complex to a liquor store.

Ross, Wally and the gang

Recently, Phoenix artist J.B. Snyder painted the same wall for a third time, for a mural he's dubbed Ross, Wally and the gang. Located on a space that derives its Dressing Room name from a past life as a dressing room for Phoenix's first drag bar, the mural features Snyder’s characteristic intersecting lines creating blocks of shape and color.

EXPAND Mural by Frank Gonzales at Liquor Express. Lynn Trimble

Cactus Wren and Night Blooming Cereus

One of four small murals painted side by side by different artists, Frank Gonzales’ piece on a west-facing exterior wall at Liquor Express incorporates the birds and botanicals so prevalent in his larger art practice. Other murals he’s completed include a recent commission for the interior of Starbucks at Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road.

EXPAND Carrie Marill's For the Love of Color. Lynn Trimble

For the Love of Color

Phoenix artist Carrie Marill, who's represented by Lisa Sette Gallery, painted a coil of patchwork colors on the south-facing wall of Combine Studios, a complex she owns with fellow artist and husband Matthew Moore. The mural features Marill’s characteristic use of bright colors and geometrics, and she extended the visual play by giving a similar color block treatment to a nearby bench outside the entrance to Combine Studio’s exhibition space.

EXPAND Mata Ruda's mural in the Coronado neighborhood. Lynn Trimble

Más Allá

Karlito Miller Espinosa, who paints using the moniker Mata Ruda, created this mural on the south-facing exterior wall for Swiss Metal Works in the Coronado neighborhood with help from fellow artist Lucinda Yrene. Titled Más Allá , which Espinosa translates as “beyond,” the mural he calls “a small poetic piece” depicts a Mexican or Mexican-American woman looking at the moon and thinking about what lies beyond.

EXPAND Sakoia's Gigantic Bee at the Hive. Lynn Trimble

Gigantic Bee

One of several small murals painted on the east facing exterior wall of the Bee’s Knees, this piece by Benji Sakoia adds to the vibrancy of the local mural scene along a strip of 16th Street called Calle 16, where murals abound. Sakoia sometimes uses different names for the mural, including The Giant Bee and Bees on Earth.

Read on for more of the Valley's best mini-murals.

