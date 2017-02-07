10 Metro Phoenix Florists That Do Valentine's Day Right

EXPAND Roses are red ... and Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. Head to one of these Valley florists for a beautiful bouquet for someone special. Janessa Hilliard

Chocolate and candy may be sweeter, but there's no better (and easier) way to say "I love you" / "I like you" / "I want to make your co-workers jealous" than sending a beautiful bouquet on Valentine's Day.

The Hallmark holiday falls on Tuesday, February 14, this year — and florists across the Valley are already plucking and arranging an array of colorful ways to show someone you care. Whether you want a pre-made design delivered to the office or plan to hand them over — and create them! — yourself, here are 10 great local florists (including one boutique plant destination) to choose from.

EXPAND Whether red roses or a spring bouquet, Watson's Flowers in Mesa has plenty of options for Valentine's Day. Janessa Hilliard

Watson's Flowers

It's no surprise that dozens of long-stemmed red roses are the Valentine's Day standard, an oft-anticipated but still always appreciated arrangement. If it's roses you seek, Watson's is the place to visit.

Located on the border of Tempe and Mesa in the east Valley, Watson’s Flowers is a family-owned spot for all things floral. The business began back in 1927 when Irene Watson started going door to door selling roses from her own garden, becoming known as the Rose Lady and eventually buying the property that still stands today.

Roses are still the shop’s big draw, and fourth-generation owner Jacob Johnson recommends creating a more original bouquet with Watson’s selection of colored roses — think spring yellows, lavenders, oranges, or smaller spray roses. Other great springtime combinations feature longer-lasting lilies and in-season tulips. "The Works" package is the shop’s most popular choice, and includes a bear, a box of chocolates, a balloon, and a handwritten message. The bouquet package is currently on sale for $119.99 with same-day delivery, while a dozen red roses runs $84.99. If you’re thinking florals, order soon: Those who wait until the week of could see prices increase by about $20 across the board.

Visit Watson’s Flowers at 2525 West Main Street in Mesa, or at their sister location at 929 North Val Vista Drive in Gilbert. The shop is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturday. They're closed Sundays, though Valentine’s hours will be announced soon. (Hours vary at the other location.) Call 480-967-8797 or visit Watson's Flowers online for more arrangements.

EXPAND Colorful arrangements in keepsake vases are an affordable option for anyone at Arizona Flower Shop near 16th Street on McDowell Road. Janessa Hilliard

Arizona Flower Shop

Across the freeways, just north of its original 1948 location in downtown Phoenix, Katherine Sheehan’s Arizona Flower Shop is decorated in a sea of red, from the vases to the table-runners to the window displays looking out onto McDowell Road. Valentine’s orders are already coming in, and Sheehan anticipates hiring around a dozen extra employees for the Valentine’s Day rush.

As an alternative to roses, Sheehan recommends gift-givers try a tropical bouquet, like a bright bird of paradise arrangement from $80.95. For traditionalists, featured Valentine’s arrangements include a single rose (prices vary) or three red roses ($49.95), and a selection of a dozen roses peppered with white lilies and other colorful creations, starting around $60. Not feeling confident in your flower power? The "Florist's Choice for Romance" option ($49.95) is the next best thing to a gift-giving guarantee.

Expect many arrangements to survive between a week and 10 days, as most roses are now bred as hybrids they generally last longer when cared for, Sheehan says. Each bouquet comes with instructions on how to keep stems healthy and when to change water to prolong the life of the flowers — and it works. Once, a customer called to say he’d kept his roses alive for a month, she says.

Weekday Valentine’s Days tend to be busy, she says, because of workplace deliveries (available for orders of $40 or more). The shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 1812 East McDowell Road. Sheehan recommends placing orders at least one day before any major holiday. To place orders, visit Arizona Flower Shop's website or call 602-258-8307.

EXPAND Looking for an alternative to red roses? Try tulips, says Community Florist's Shelli Walker. Just as pretty — and longer-lasting. Janessa Hilliard

Community Florist

On the other side of Central Avenue, Community Florist is already working on an assembly line of bouquets. Owner Shelli Walker recommends ordering early for a better selection, though the florist will be open on Tuesday, February 14, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for day-of shoppers. (Delivery cut-off time is 2 p.m.)

The affordably priced "With All My Heart" selection ($47.95 to $61.95), is a modest display of heart-shaped beargrass surrounded by roses and red Peruvian lilies, while a can't-go-wrong premium bouquet of red roses with the addition of lilies begins around $139.95. Thinking pink? Take a creative chance, like a glass cylinder of pink orchids ($79.95). While roses are still the favorite, Walker says tulips are becoming more an more popular, partly because they’re in season, but also because they last longer (generally about 10 days) and open and close daily. Specials on tulips start at $45.95 and top out at $69.95 for a fuller display, like the "So Sweet" selection ($57.95) featuring a red, white, and pink dozen.

Appropriately housed under the old "My Florist" sign on the corner of Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road, Community Florist is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until noon on Saturday. Call 602-266-6648 or visit the Community Florist website for a list of unique arrangements. (Click on www.communityfloristaz.net for the Florists’ Transworld Delivery options also offered here.)

EXPAND Unconventional, Instagram-able creations are what you'll find at Arcadia's Camelback Flowershop (now on Indian School Road). Janessa Hilliard

Camelback Flowershop

Whatever you get your partner or not-so-secret admirer come mid-February, chances are they’ll be posting it all over social media. For the sake of your ego — and their followers — head to Arcadia's Camelback Flowershop for a truly Instagram-able arrangement.

Each year Teresa Wilson's boutique bouquet studio creates new collections for Valentine’s Day, featuring everything from anemone and purple hydrangea to blackberries and burgundy dahlias. In-vase arrangements range from $65 for smaller sizes, like the rose-less "Frida," to $225 for the timeless "Grace," a pale-pink-and-cream spring selection bursting with petals. For an all-in-one gift package, consider the Signature Gift Box, priced from $125 upward.

The special Valentine's edition ($155 for the red or pink moon cactus option, $175 for the inclusion of a petite floral arrangement) comes in a handmade wooden box complete with a Camelback Flowershop soy candle, white chocolate dipped Oreo cookies, Lux coffee beans or Teaspressa black tea, and dark chocolate raspberry truffles, among other sweet treats. (The shop’s popular #freshflowerhappyhour, featuring discounts on loose flowers, will not be available on Friday, February 10.)

The name is a bit of a misnomer, but the storefront hasn’t moved far, and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4108 East Indian School Road. Same-day delivery is available with advance notice with a minimum $65 purchase. Call 602-840-4646 or visit the Camelback Flowershop website for orders and delivery details.

EXPAND Sometimes petals aren't the focal point — like this half-dozen arrangement from Whitehouse Flowers in the Biltmore area. Janessa Hilliard

Whitehouse Flowers

For more than 20 years, Whitehouse Flowers has provided luxury tablescapes and living designs for charity events and parties. The Biltmore-area florist also offers individual designs for day-to-day and special occasions — not least of which is Valentine's Day.

Though pink and purple hues are a nice alternative to the romantic reds of Valentine’s Day, don’t be afraid to play with other colors, says Whitehouse owner and designer Brian Trahan. Light spring greens and bright oranges are a flirty way to say “I’m thinking of you,” while dramatic vases showing off stems and all create a contemporary look for that dozen or half-dozen rose arrangement. Two dozen red roses run about $250 (a dozen is half-price, at $125). Creative sunflower, hydrangea, or other spring-friendly bouquets run anywhere from $75 to $125.

The biggest mistake people make with flowers? Not changing the water daily, Trahan says. By changing it daily — and replacing it with slightly warm water — stems won’t be as susceptible to shock or bacteria that grows in the vase, he says. Keep an eye on the stems as well, trimming about half an inch off every few days. It’s easiest to do a single flower at a time, he adds, rather than trying to replicate the arrangement yourself.

Delivery service is available for orders over $75, and arrangements are also available for pickup at the florist's home location, 4001 North 24th Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit Whitehouse Flowers online or call 602-957-0186 for more.

