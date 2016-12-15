10 Must-See Art Shows in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND See an installation by Ronna Nemitz at the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. Courtesy of Rhetorical Galleries

There’s plenty of new work to explore this week on the local arts scene. Several galleries are opening new exhibitions on Third Friday, in locations that span from downtown Phoenix to Tempe. But some intriguing offerings are happening on other days as well, reflecting the fact that local arts and culture is worth exploring pretty much all the time. Here’s a look at several of your exhibition options this week.

"Disappearing World"

Rhetorical Galleries is showing an installation by Ronna Nemitz in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row, where the artist is using made and found objects to explore the lives of two individuals depicted in black and white photographs. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

"Art Show & Sell"

Several artists will be showing and selling their works at a pop-up exhibition happening from 7 p.m. to midnight on Third Friday, at 1017 West 16th Street in Tempe. Expect works by a dozen artists, including Ellie Craze, Valerie Bullock, Chris Czaja, and Neya Salazar. Find details on Facebook.

See works by several printmakers, including Ethan Roads, at Modified Arts. Courtesy of Modified Arts

"Within & Without"

Modified Arts is presenting a group exhibition curated by Miguel Monzón, which features works by printmakers working with diverse techniques including lithography, photolithography, serigraph, intaglio, and photogravure. The opening reception happens on Third Friday between 6 and 9 p.m. Find more information on the Modified Arts website.

EXPAND See photographs by Marilyn Szabo at monOrchid's Shade gallery. Marilyn Szabo

"Life & Death Portraits"

MonOrchid is showing photographic works spanning more than two decades of Marilyn Szabo’s career, in which she’s captured the defining characteristics and distinct personalities of luminaries on the local and world stage. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the monOrchid website.

EXPAND Samantha Aasen's Barbie Face. Courtesy of Eye Lounge

"Amid the Grid"

Eye Lounge is holding a benefit exhibition comprising small-scale works by past and current members of the Eye Lounge artist collective, with proceeds of art sales benefiting the collective. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the exhibit's Facebook page.

Read on for more art shows this weekend.

