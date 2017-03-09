10 Must-See Plays and Musicals in Metro Phoenix This Spring

Scene from Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Space 55. Space 55

In the mood for some serious escapism? Need inspiration to get more engaged in issues of the day? Either way, theater has you covered. Spring offerings in metro Phoenix are looking good. And we’ve found 10 plays and musicals to put at the top of your must-see list.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Space 55

Through March 12

See Edward Albee’s classic play exploring the breakdown of a marriage, and the ways a younger couple gets drawn into a middle-age couple’s travails. Directed by Carolyn McBurney, it’s enjoying an extended run following rave reviews. Learn more on the Space 55 website.

Ralph Remington will direct the play Some Velvet Morning in Tempe. Greg Wolf, City of Tempe

Some Velvet Morning

Tempe Center for the Arts

March 9 to 19

Sexism and misogyny take center stage as Ralph Remington directs this provocative Neil LaBute play exploring obsession, desire, and the roles people play. Guest artists Tandem Duo are performing an original score on violin and marimba, so you’ll get a good music fix, too. Find details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.

EXPAND Brittany Watson as Mary Dalton, Micah Jondel DeShazer as Bigger Thomas, and Jason Hammond as Jan. Alan Johnson in background as The Black Rat. John Groseclose

Native Son

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

March 10 to 24

Ron May directs this Stray Cat Theatre production filled with social-justice themes from oppression to freedom. Set in the south side of Chicago during the 1930s, the play was adapted by Chicago playwright Nambi E. Kelley from a Richard Wright novel. Get information on the Stray Cat Theatre website.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Arizona Broadway Theatre

March 17 to April 16

Apparently, it was possible to achieve rock-star status even before the dawn of Twitter. See how it happened to Jesus, told through the eyes of Judas, in the classic rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Learn more on the Arizona Broadway Theatre website.

EXPAND Throwback to the Phoenix Theatre and Black Theatre Troupe Hairspray collaboration. Phoenix Theatre

The Scottsboro Boys

Phoenix Theatre

April 5 to 30

Phoenix Theatre collaborates with Black Theatre Troupe to present this musical rooted in historical events that occurred in Alabama during the 1930s. The musical, featuring music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, considers issues of racial injustice. Get details on the Phoenix Theatre website.

EXPAND A sneak peek at themes for the world-premiere play Haboob. ASU Herberger Institute

Haboob

Nelson Fine Arts Center

April 14 to 23

Xanthia Walker directs this world premiere play written by Marvin González De León in the style of magical realism. His work imagines the plight of a young man whose father sends him on a quest along the U.S.-Mexico border. Find more information on the ASU Herberger Institute website.

Read on for more must-see theater this season.

