10 Nerdy Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This September

The Film Collaborative

Some Valley residents are feeling excited for September. Specifically, we mean the self-described nerd population. Why? Well, they're going to have plenty to do and see, thanks to a ladies night at Samurai Comics, a Leonard Nimoy documentary screening, and the largest anime convention in Arizona, Saboten Con 2016. And that's just the start: Here's a grand total of 10 nerdy things to do in metro Phoenix this month.

A pair of cosplayers at Saboten Con 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

Saboten Con 2016

If you’re downtown during Labor Day weekend and see a bunch of people in bright costumes and seemingly unnatural hairstyles, we’ll debunk the mystery for you here: It’s Saboten Con 2016. Arizona’s largest anime convention is happening at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix from Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5. Presented by Monkey Paw Entertainment, Saboten Con – “saboten” meaning “cactus” in Japanese – is hyped as Arizona's premier Japanese pop-culture convention, featuring an Otaku Closet and vendor hall, a J-Fashion Show, well-known panelists from the world of anime, DJs and raves, and tons of cosplay. Admission ranges from $15 to $350, depending on what day or VIP pass you select. For more, visit the Saboten Con website.

For the Love of Spock screens Friday, September 9, through Thursday, September 15, at FilmBar. The Film Collaborative

For the Love of Spock

“It was a hell of a thing when Spock died,” George Constanza said in 1996. That sentiment still applies. Though Constanza talking about Spock in Wrath of Khan, the people at FilmBar are talking about the passing of the man behind the character: Leonard Nimoy. Screening from Friday, September 9, through Thursday, September 15, For the Love of Spock is a 111-minute documentary that takes a closer look at the life of Nimoy and Mr. Spock as narrated by his son Adam Nimoy. Expect appearances from William Shatner, Zachary Quinto, George Takei, Simon Pegg, and Alexander. Tickets are $9 for the 18-and-over event. For more information, visit the FilmBar website.

Makes eyes at Cameron Frye during the Cult Classic's Ferris Bueller's Day Off screening September 10 at Pollack Tempe Cinemas. Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Yeah, we can all agree that 1980s Matthew Broderick was a cutie. But we suggest that, during your next viewing of Ferris Bueller, you direct your attention to one of cinema's greatest nerd icons: that lanky, sniffling, suspender-wearing hypochondriac Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck). Luckily, Cult Classics and Zia Records are presenting the chance to do just that. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is playing at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Pollack Tempe Cinemas. Tickets range from $11 for general admission to $40 for VIP passes, which include an art print and Froman’s T-shirt (y'know, the Sausage King of Chicago). For more information, visit the Cult Classics website.

Test your original Mortal Kombat skills at Round 2 of the Last Man Standing arcade tournament at Bonus Round. Courtesy of Bonus Round

Last Man Standing Round 2

What are you, a Scorpion? Jade? Wait, maybe a Cyrax? Well, you can show off your Mortal Kombat character’s many combos at Last Man Standing, the five-month, elimination-style arcade tournament happening the second Tuesday of every month at Bonus Round. Round 2 of the tournament begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, and the game is the original Mortal Kombat. There’s no entry fee or registration required, just show up, play, and take advantage of specials on food and Woodchuck Cider. It’s finish or be finished until the Last Man Standing Champion is found. For more information, visit the Bonus Round website or Facebook event.

See two floors of nerd art during the "The Art of Fantasy, Comics & Sci-Fi" from September 16 to 30 at the Alwun House. Mark Rude

Fantasy Cosplay Party

The Alwun House and Samurai Comics are partnering up to present "The Art of Fantasy, Comics & Sci-Fi" – a multi-genre exhibition from September 16 to 30 showcasing characters and themes from comics, games, film, and television. On Friday, September 16, the exhibition opens with the Fantasy Cosplay Party – complete with costume contests, DJs, two floors of displayed art, live body-painting from Mark Greenawalt, and Batman v Superman-inspired drink specials for the 21-plus crowd. It’s $10 in advance and $14 at door from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Visit the Alwun House website for more.