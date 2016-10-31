10 Nerdy Things to do in November in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Check out 10 nerdy things to do this month in metro Phoenix. Jordan August

Vintage toys, book talks, and a live orchestra performing the music of The Legend of Zelda? November in Phoenix is looking pretty good. Add to the mix some DIY geekery, an election watch party, and a few more trivial pursuits and you, pal, have yourself quite the nerdy month ahead. Here's your guide to 10 of the best nerdy things to do in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND “When Books Come Out of Books:” A Talk with Marlon James at Marston Exploration Theater on November 3. Courtesy of Arizona State University

“When Books Come Out of Books”

If you’ve ever wanted to see a Man Booker prizewinner in action, check out “When Books Come Out of Books: A Talk with Marlon James" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Author of A Brief History of Seven Killings (a three-decade look at Jamaica and a recreation of an assassination attempt of Bob Marley), James will give a short reading, take questions, and sign books at the reception in the Marston Exploration Theater, ISTB4, at Arizona State University in Tempe. Registration is free, and the event is open to the public. Visit the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing website for more.

EXPAND Join the card contest at the Rubber Stamp Show in the Mesa Convention Center on November 5. Courtesy of the Rubber Stamp Show

Rubber Stamp Show

Try to hold it down while we give you this news: The Rubber Stamp Show is coming to the Mesa Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. But it’s not just rubber stamps. Vendors from across the country are offering scrapbooking and card-making supplies like paper, dies, stencils, and more. There will also be demonstrations, make-and-takes, a card contest, and various prizes. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door, and children 12 and under get in free. Visit the Rubber Stamp Event website for more.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom is hosting an Election Watch Party on November 8. Benjamin Leatherman

Election Watch Party

You’ve done such a good job of staying informed during this election/trainwreck, you should reward yourself with a drink or four during the 2016 Election Watch Party at Crescent Ballroom. Try to keep from laugh-crying from 6 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, in the lounge or on the new balcony. This 21-and-over event is free. Visit the Crescent Ballroom website for more details.

The 2016 Vintage TOY CON is November 12 at Collectors Marketplace. wk1003mike/Shutterstock

2016 Vintage TOY CON

If you’re low on various Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figurines or truly don’t remember how ridiculously ugly a Furby was, then stroll through the 2016 Vintage TOY CON starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, at Collectors Marketplace. There will be roughly 60 seller tables throughout this indoor/outdoor event featuring toys at least 10 years old. Entrance is free, but that misprinted Slowpoke Rodriguez Pepsi glass might cost you. Keep an eye on the Facebook event for additional details.