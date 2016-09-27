10 New Books to Read in Fall 2016

EXPAND Fall into a good (new) book. Alena Ozerova / Shutterstock

Bring on the changing leaves, the cable knits, and the pumpkin spice everything, because fall is finally here. And while a good chunk of our time will be spent attending festivals, watching new seasons of our favorite shows, and dressing like it's cooler than it actually is, the rest will be spent curling up to a good read. Here, to kick off the season, are our top picks for newly published works.

Pantheon

Against Everything

Mark Greif

Out Now

Cultural critic and n+1 co-founder, Mark Greif tackles everything from Octomom to the philosophical significance of Radiohead in a collection of intellectual essays the New York Times calls "a return to the pleasures of critical discourse at its most cerebral and personable." With chapters like "What Was the Hipster?" and "Thoreau Trailer Park," Greif gives the subjects of our modern-day newsfeed the rarely seen scholarly treatment.

HarperCollins Publishers

Commonwealth

Ann Patchett

Out Now

The bestselling author of Bel Canto and State of Wonder is back with what some are calling her best book yet. In Commonwealth, what starts as a kiss between two married acquaintances at a party becomes the catalyst for two broken marriages and the children between them. Spanning five decades, Commonwealth looks at the blended family in a way that some might find all too familiar.

Simon & Schuster

Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen

Out Now

The Boss is back, this time with a book that's been seven years in the making. Actually, he started writing this after his 2009 Super Bowl halftime show (it was that good). Born to Run should be an easy purchase for fans of the iconic rocker, but Springsteen's publisher insists that the book will hit home to more than just E Street enthusiasts: "This book is for workers and dreamers, parents, and children, lovers and loners, artists, freaks, or anyone who has ever wanted to be baptized in the holy river of rock and roll."

Coffee House Press

I'll Tell You in Person

Chloe Caldwell

October 4

Oh, Chloe Caldwell, you had us at "a disarmingly frank account of attempts at adulthood." I'll Tell You in Person is Caldwell's latest collection of essays detailing the manic norm of navigating through life (see: struggling with jobs, relationships, and all the other accoutrements that come with an addictive personality). If you enjoyed her previous works — Women and Legs Get Led Astray — or faithfully abide by the book reviews of Rookie Magazine, Caldwell's latest will probably be making an appearance in your Amazon cart this fall.

Ecco

Nicotine

Nell Zink

October 4

When a straight-edge daughter inherits her eccentric hippie father's home in New Jersey only to find it inhabited with anarchist squatters, her conventional ways are challenged (but in the good, coming-of-age, indie sort of way). This is the latest by acclaimed author Nell Zink, whose past works include Mislaid and The Wallcreeper.