11 Best New Phoenix Murals of 2016

Detail of Reverberate Her Lines created by 17 Native American artists. Lynn Trimble

During 2016, the Valley's best murals were painted primarily in and around downtown Phoenix, often in areas already renowned as hubs for local art and culture — including Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. Both single-artist works and collaborative murals made this year's best list. Most were created by Phoenix-based artists, but creatives based in Britain and other parts of the U.S. also added to the vibrancy of the evolving Phoenix-area mural scene this year. Here's a look at 11 of our favorite 2016 murals.

Collaborative Reverberate Her Lines Mural created by 17 Native artists. Lynn Trimble

Reverberate Her Lines

Created by a collective of Native American graffiti artists who blend desert landscapes with compelling characters, this mural runs the length of the south-facing wall for Drumbeat Indian Arts store. Completed during the summer of 2016, it features the work of 17 Native artists — including Bel2, CC, Gloe One, Perl, Stef XMEN, Rezmo, Cherri, Monstrochika, Lady Rise, Agana, iLash, Live, Sensi, Yukue, Averian Chee, Zena, and El Dreck. Together, they have bragging rights for being named best mural New Times' Best of Phoenix 2016.

Work by Volar located near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Untitled

One of several graffiti artists featured in the SMoCA Mix street-art-themed fundraiser in 2015, Volar completed a mural comprising his signature lines in January 2016. It’s located on the west-facing wall of Arcos PHX Apartments, located on Missouri Avenue just east of 16th Street.

Mural by Douglas Miles and collaborators, located near Grant and Second streets. Lynn Trimble

Let’s Get Free

Douglas G. Miles has several murals in and beyond downtown Phoenix, where he painted this piece behind Bentley Gallery during an annual multiday street art festival called Paint PHX. Created with his son Douglas Miles, Jr., Monica Wapaha, and Danielle Mercado, it features several characters based on Apache culture.

Mural by Tyson Krank located near 24th Street and McDowell Road. Lynn Trimble

Untitled

Prolific street artist Tyson Krank, whose work graces several buildings in and beyond the Roosevelt Row arts district, created this mural at Wren House Brewing Co., which we named best new brewery of 2016. Located at 24th Street north of Oak Street, the mural features the portrait of a friend, but with a botanical twist.

Mural by Chicago artist Joseph "Sentrock" Perez near Grand and 13th avenues. Lynn Trimble

You Can Fly Higher

Joseph "Sentrock" Perez, a 2011 Big Brain visual arts nominee, completed this mural just in time for Art Detour viewing in March. The former Phoenician, who's now based in Chicago, worked with local artist Noelle Martinez on this piece, which is located at Grand and 13th avenues.

Mural by British artist Masai located near Roosevelt and Fifth streets. Lynn Trimble

The Art of Beeing

British artist Louis Masai painted this mural as part of a global project working to prevent a sixth mass extinction of Earth’s species. It’s located on the west-facing wall of Bassim Al-Shaker’s Babylon Gallery just south of Roosevelt between Fifth and Sixth streets.

