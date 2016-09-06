11 Best Roller and Ice Skating Rinks in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Skating is a classic activity, and there are plenty of places to make that happen in Metro Phoenix. Lauren Cusimano

Turns out, Phoenix rolls deep. The Valley's home to plenty of roller and ice skating rinks — even a facility dubbed the Hall of Dames that's home to the Arizona Derby Dames’ impressive wooden banked track.

Whether you're looking to spend an evening gliding on eight wheels in a classic roller rink, taking in the hilarity of public ice skating from the bar, or even put together a throw-back birthday party complete with arcade games and tokens, here are 11 favorite roller and ice skating spots in and around Phoenix.

EXPAND View the entire rink at AZ Ice Arcadia from the bar at Ice House Tavern. Lauren Cusimano

AZ Ice Arcadia

3853 East Thomas Road

602-957-9966

This Arcadia-area ice skating rink is home to a few hockey leagues, hosts freestyle sessions for figure skaters, offers private ice skating lessons, and is open for public skating for all skill levels. Public skating sessions are offered daily in the morning, midday, and evening – but it’s best to check their online schedule. Music is piped in from Today’s Top Hits – a XM Sirius Satellite Radio station – and the east end of AZ Ice Arcadia is the Ice House Tavern, a hockey bar with a full view of the rink in front (just be sure to keep your drink in your hand when a puck smacks the Plexiglas). Ice House Tavern also offers live music and an expansive beer selection.

EXPAND Check out #instafamousfriday at the USA Skateland of Chandler. Lauren Cusimano

USA Skateland of Chandler

1101 West Ray Road, Chandler

480-917-9444

The USA Skateland of Chandler offers special skate themes known for keeping this place lively, including Cosmic Skate, Crazy Sock Skate, and special events like #instafamousfriday, Otter Popular Monday (where you get Otter Pops, duh), and even a Michael Jackson Birthday Bash. Grab everything from ICEEs to pizza at the Chandler Roller Café, where you can order a bag of 50 tokens for the 20-game arcade area. Turn in your tokens for those classic prizes like small toys, glow-in-the-dark gear, and, perennial favorites, mustache combs.

EXPAND Ice Den Scottsdale offers adult hockey programs and the Mountainside Fitness Training Center. Courtesy of Ice Den Scottsdale

Ice Den Scottsdale

9375 East Bell Road, Scottsdale

480-585-7465

Around since 1998, Ice Den Scottsdale covers more than 150,000 square feet and is known as the home of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes hockey team. For non-professionals, it offers daily public skating, skating lessons, hockey programs, and amenities like the Mountainside Fitness Training Center. For the hungry skaters, there's an Over Easy location and 18 Degrees grill. The Scottsdale location of Ice Den also offers $5 Friday Night public sessions with DJs and that “extreme lighting” again.

EXPAND The Hall Of Dames is home to the Arizona Derby Dames, who compete on a classic, oval wooden banked track. Heyooooo Photos

The Hall of Dames

2517 West McDowell Road

The Hall of Dames is home to the Arizona Derby Dames – the local roller derby league consisting of the Bombshells, Brutal Beauties, Coffin Draggers, Minor Assaults, Runaway Brides, School Yard Scrappers, Hot Shots, and simply, the Regulators. The Hall of Dames is also an impressive rink to boot. AZDD competes on an oval, wooden banked track, which is a rare attention to detail representing classic roller derby. The AZDD track was designed by Kitten Traxx Banked Track Design and built by the league members, volunteers, and a slew of others. For women 18 and older interested in joining up, AZDD tryouts are held at least twice a year around January and June for a $10 registration fee – usually at the Rollero (see below).

EXPAND Since 1985, the Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe is home to the Arizona State University hockey program. Lauren Cusimano

Oceanside Ice Arena

1520 North McClintock Drive, Tempe

480-941-0944

This East Valley hockey rink is found next to Big Surf Waterpark – which is seriously why it’s called Oceanside Ice Arena. Opened in 1974, Oceanside has housed the Arizona State University hockey program since 1985, and it used to be the practice spot for the Phoenix Coyotes during the infancy of the team. The 36,000-square-feet Oceanside Ice Arena offers a 200-by-90-foot ice surface, which is mainly dedicated to hockey for the time being. Though no public skating sessions are on their schedule, walk-on figure skating sessions are available, and the arena can hold up to 747 rowdy hockey fans if you just like the rink atmosphere.