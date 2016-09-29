11 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

EXPAND Fall into a new season at ASU. Tim Trumble/Courtesy of ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

New Times picks the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Friday, September 30, through Sunday, October 2. For more, see our curated events calendar.

Fall Forward

Sun Devil football may have kicked off over a month ago, but Arizona State University celebrates the start of a new season this weekend with Fall Forward, the first mainstage production of the ASU School of Film, Dance, and Theatre’s 2016-17 season. The annual dance showcase brings together local musicians, artists, and faculty for a choreographed commentary on space, time, and existence in the digital age through movement, film, and textile creations.

Curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Paul V. Galvin Playhouse Theatre, 51 East 10th Street in Tempe, with shows through the weekend. Tickets are $16 (with discounts available for ASU employees, alumni, and students) and can be purchased through the box office online at filmdancetheatre.asu.edu/events or over the phone at 480-965-6447. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND Scott Westerfeld shares his latest at Changing Hands. Anna Fischer

Scott Westerfeld Book-Signing

Locus Award-winner Scott Westerfeld is back with Swarm, the second installment of his “Zeroes” Trilogy. The bestselling author of the YA “Leviathan” series visits Changing Hands Tempe, 6428 South McClintock Drive, at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

Described as X-Men meets Heroes, the series, co-written with Margo Lanagan and Deborah Biancotti, follows the Zeroes, a group of six super-powered teens. The team has found success fighting mobsters and foiling robberies, but when a pair of new enemies come to town, the Zeroes face their worst enemies: themselves.

Swarm is available in hardcover for $19.99. A book purchase gets you two tickets, which are required for the signing. Visit www.changinghands.com or call 480-730-0205 for more information. Michael Senft

EXPAND The co-working space that keeps growing and growing. Courtesy of CO+HOOTS

Forever in CO+HOOTS

Now in its sixth year as an incubator and home away from home office for more than 250 entrepreneurs, the co-working space CO+HOOTS has officially outgrown its baby clothes and is headed for something a little more … roomy: 14,000 square feet of room, to be exact.

CO+HOOTS and its cohorts have relocated from a downtown office to a new permanent residence at 221 East Indianola Avenue, and everyone’s invited to the housewarming. Rub elbows with fellow movers and shakers, grub on food truck fare, and celebrate the startup community from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 30, during Forever in CO+HOOTS.

Admission is free, but tickets are required through www.eventbrite.com/e/forever-in-cohoots-tickets-26467775830?aff=erellivmlt. VIP tickets are available for $99 and include four drink tickets and access to a pre-party dinner. For more on CO+HOOTS, visit cohoots.com. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND Bhaskar Roy Chowdhury hurtles toward stardom in I Drink Your Blood. Grindhouse Releasing

I Drink Your Blood

One of the first X-rated films, 1970’s I Drink Your Blood seems tame enough. Satanic, LSD-fueled hippies commit rape and get what they deserve: adulterated meat pies that transform them into rabid, satanic, homicidal hippies. No blood is drunk; the title’s a relic of a catchy double bill pairing Blood with a film rechristened I Eat Your Skin, in which no skin is eaten.

The distributor teamed up with Blood’s director to give theaters permission to un-X-ify the movie on their own, generating countless different versions. But you’ll enjoy 2006’s restoration in all its, uh, glory at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, starting at 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. Admission is $9, with persons younger than 21 admitted with a parent or guardian. See www.thefilmbarphx.com. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Work by Kazuma Sambe featured in "TCA Juried Biennial: Clay" exhibition. Kazuma Sambe

"CLAY"

Eric Boos set three green pear shapes inside a bright pink vessel with four legs, giving bowls a whimsical new twist for the juried biennial "CLAY” exhibition at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway, which opens on Friday, September 30. Kazuma Sambe placed suckling piglets in vintage flour sacks.

They’re two of more than 20 artists showing functional and decorative pieces made with various forms of clay, a medium Garth Johnson associates with a mischievous sense of humor. Curator for the ASU Art Museum’s Ceramics Research Center, Johnson is one of four jurors for the “CLAY” show, which features primarily metro Phoenix artists, including Danielle Wood, Christine Cassano, Jeff Reich, and Constance McBride.

See their work and enjoy light refreshments during the free opening reception with national artist Patsy Cox, happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Then check out workshops happening soon. Visit www.tempe.gov. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Go with the flow at DeSoto. Courtesy of DeSoto Central Market

Downtown Flow

You can namaste in bed on Sunday morning, because Saturdays are for Downtown Flow — a free yoga class put on by Urban Yoga Phx and held at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue.

This free, all-levels Vinyasa flow class runs 60 minutes and is hosted by an Urban Yoga instructor. Class time for Saturday, October 1, is 10 to 11 a.m. in DeSoto’s indoor mezzanine. Just BYO mat. Participants also get 25 percent off at Radish Salad + Juice after class. To join, sign up with the instructor upon arrival. For more information, call 602-680-7747 or visit desotocentralmarket.com. Lauren Cusimano