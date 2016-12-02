11 Holiday DIY and Crafting Events in Metro Phoenix This December

EXPAND Make your own holiday cards at DeSoto Central Market on Saturday, December 17. Courtesy of Poppy

From making your own ornaments and Christmas cards to make-and-take painting classes and building your own hand drum, the Valley has plenty to offer the DIY crowd. Here are 11 ways to make it a crafty holiday season.

Christmas Craft Night

Head to the Peoria Artisan Brewery for a night of crafting and craft beer. Choose from a candy cane wreath, a holiday card holder, or a Santa's key, snowman, and Jingle all the Way décor. Order your kit ahead of time for $25 to $40 depending on your selection for the event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Visit the Facebook event for more details and how to order your kit.

Wine and Design

If you’d like to dig through the cabinets every year for your special holiday goblet, start the tradition this year with Wine and Design at VOM FASS Scottsdale. Enjoy wine and appetizers while painting your own holiday wine glass from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7. Cost is $30 per person. Call 480-699-1099 to reserve your seat, and invite friends through the Facebook event.

Classes at Bernina Connection

Check out Bernina Connection classes like joy table top display for $35 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6; holiday towels on the 880 for $25 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10; and Santa pet collars for $20 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. For more information, call 602-553-8350 or visit the Bernina Connection website.

Join the Holiday Corks & Canvas Classes at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia on Friday, December 16. Courtesy of Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Holiday Corks & Canvas Classes

The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia hosts monthly classes under the name Corks & Canvas (wine and painting), and as you can guess, December’s classes will be holiday themed. Paint a holiday wreath on Friday, December 9, and a little cactus with lights (the Southwest Lights class) on Friday, December 16, for some Arizona edge. Classes start at 5 p.m. in the Crave Cafe for $35 per guest. Wine and appetizers are sold separately. Reservations are made by calling 480-627-3020 or visiting the Vino and Canvas website. Visit the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia website for more details.

DIY Cat Ornaments

If you’d like a change from the same old snowflake, Santa, stocking, or insert-holiday-staple-here ornament, make your way to the Mesa Historical Museum for Cat Creations: Colorful Cat Ornaments. This workshop allows you to create your own unique kitty holiday décor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. Cost is $5 for adults with paid admission with no preregistration required. Visit the Mesa Historical Museum website for more details.

Read on for more crafting events this December.



Holiday Paint Day at the Farm is Sunday, December 11. Courtesy of The Farm at South Mountain

Holiday Paint Day

Another DIY painting event is just what you need – this time in the daylight. The Farm at South Mountain is hosting Holiday Paint Day at The Farm, held outside under the canopy from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, and supervised by Rhonda Hitchcock-Mast. Cost is $40 per artist, which includes supplies. There’s also a cash bar and treats. For more information, call 602-243-9081 or visit The Farm at South Mountain website.

Bike Saviors in Tempe is hosting its own kind of DIY holiday decor night. Courtesy of Bike Saviors

Holiday Decorations Night

If you like bikes and have a reduce-reuse-recycle mentality, this DIY holiday décor event is way up your alley. Check out Bike Saviors in Tempe, a bike workshop focusing on community cycling education, is hosting Holiday Decorations Night, where attendees can create holiday decorations with old bike parts and “other random things that we have lying around.” Tickets are $5 for the event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on Monday, December 12. See the Facebook event for further details.

Angel Statue & Angel Paper Dolls

For DIY angel decor, sign up for La Crafty Noche with the Crafty Chica: Angel Statue and Angel Paper Dolls at the Phoenix location of Changing Hands. Kathy Cano-Murillo, also known as the Crafty Chica, will oversee as attendees paint their own 10-inch ceramic angel with acrylic paint, or with glazes and fired up in the kiln. Attendees will also make a set of paper angel dolls that can be used as ornaments Join the crafting workshop from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. Cost is $50, which includes supplies, all the knowledge you can get from the Crafty Chica, and a free swag bag. To register, call 602-274-0067 or visit the Changing Hands website.

Build your own hand drum at the North Mountain Visitor Center on Saturday, December 17. Andrew Ecker Drumming Sounds

Native American Hand Drum Building

Join Andrew Ecker Lipan (Apache) of Drumming Sounds and his brother Gordon Lewis, a traditional Apache singer and storyteller of the Yavapai/Apache nation, for the Native American Hand Drum Building class. The brothers teach the ancient technique of drum building as a meditative practice, and attendees get to make and take their creations. The class runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the North Mountain Visitor Center. Prices, which include your materials, range from $90.16 for a 10-inch deer hide drum to $132.12 for a 14-inch (or group two drums together for a discount). Visit the Facebook event for more.

The Gilbert Historical Museum presents Workshop: Holiday Ornaments on Saturday, December 17. Courtesy of Gilbert Historical Museum

Workshop: Holiday Ornaments

Hosted by the Gilbert Historical Museum, the all-ages holiday ornaments workshop allows you to hand-make a little tree decoration. Instructed by Annette Ruiz, the ornament workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17. The class is $10 per person, with preregistration required. For more information, call 480-926-1577, see the Facebook event, or e-mail the program coordinator Thom Hulen at thom@gilbertmuseum.org.

Make your own holiday cards at DeSoto Central Market on Saturday, December 17. Courtesy of Poppy

Christmas Cardmaking Workshop Party

Paying top dollar for holiday cards can get stuffed. This year make your own at DeSoto Central Market with Dorothy Willoughby of Poppy Design for Creatives. Nod along to Christmas songs, sip some hot chocolate (don’t spill!), and also learn different envelope addressing techniques from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Cost is $14 per participant, and $11 if you want to take home a second kit, which makes up to four cards. There will also be a prize for ugly Christmas sweater. Visit the Facebook event for more information.

