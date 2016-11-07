11 Metro Phoenix Holiday Shopping Markets in November and December 2016

EXPAND Here are 11 holiday markets to check out across metro Phoenix. Kitchen Sink Studios

The mall can be so busy around this time of year. Instead of battling for a parking spot, why not opt for one of the many holiday markets happening throughout the Valley? Each features local vendors and artisans offering everything from handmade crafts to original works of art, housewares, and, of course, holiday décor.

With only so many shopping days left, here are 11 holiday markets happening around metro Phoenix.

EXPAND The Carefree Christmas Festival Market is December 9 to 11 at the Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Courtesy of Carefree Christmas Festival

Carefree Christmas Festival Market

“Have a Carefree Christmas” is the fitting tagline of the ninth annual Carefree Christmas Festival – which features an Electric Light Parade and Pet Parade, 40 tons of snow, and a Holiday Food & Gift Market at 100 Easy Street. The event features craft and food vendors set up as a Lighted Christmas Village (every exhibitor must have a decorated booth display), and offering holiday décor, treats, and crafts for sale. The free Carefree Christmas Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, at the Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Check the Carefree Christmas Festival website for more.

Find Old World lebkuchen and plenty of holiday home décor, handmade crafts, and jewelry at Christkindlmarkt. Courtesy of Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt

Held in Cave Creek’s Stagecoach Village, Christkindlmarkt 2016 is the eighth annual holiday event and market presented by the Arizona Center for Germanic Cultures. Celebrating Central European culture, Christkindlmarkt features local vendors and artisans offering holiday home décor, handmade crafts, jewelry, and more – plus German and Austrian food. The free Christkindlmarkt takes place at 7100 East Cave Creek Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 10; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. Visit the Arizona Center for Germanic Cultures website for more information.

EXPAND Hit the F.Q. Story Street Fair during the F.Q. Story Home Tour on December 4. Will Denney

F.Q. Story Street Fair

Part of the F.Q. Story Home Tour, the F.Q. Story Street Fair will offer holiday shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. Browse through dozens of craft vendors, while keeping up your energy with the many food booths available. The F.Q. Holiday Street Fair is free, but tickets to the tour are $15 each – $14 if you donate a nonperishable food item – and available at Ninth Avenue and West Lynwood Street or through the F.Q. Story website, where you can also find more information.

EXPAND The 2016 Frances Crafeteria features 40 vendors on First Friday, December 2. Kitchen Sink Studios

Crafeteria

Central Phoenix boutique Frances' Crafeteria event is a holiday standby. The free indie craft festival is held in the Medlock Plaza parking lot behind Frances. This year, the event will feature 40 vendors, including local artists and crafters offering screen prints, jewelry, knitwear, housewares, and more. There also will be live music and food available for purchase from Short Leash Hot Dogs, Mustache Pretzel, and Urban Cookies. The 11th annual Crafeteria takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday, December 2. Check the Frances website for further information.

EXPAND The Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Market is November 26 and 27 at WestWorld. Gil Riego Photography

Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Market

You can #shopsmall at the Jackalope Art Fair with more than 150 local artisans in the Hanger Tent at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road. Vendors will include Arizoniacs, Twirl, and Steam Crow, as well as Camelback Cando Co., Dirty Girl Bath & Body, and FQ Studios. Shoppers also will find workshops, food options, and live music – even a hammock area. The Jackalope Art Fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27. Entry is free, and onsite parking is $5 in WestWorld’s lot H. Visit the Jackalope Art Fair website for further details.