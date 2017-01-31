11 Nerdy Things to Do this February in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 11 nerdy things to do this February in the Valley. Wes Skiles

Film festivals, STEAM events, typeface meetups, and an event that holds the Guinness World Record for largest UFO convention – they're all set to pop off somewhere in metro Phoenix this February.

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about cave-diving from a National Geographic journalist, always wanted to join up with one of those community stargazing nights, or were ever curious about the daily lives of superheroes, here are 11 events ready for your slick planner app.

EXPAND The Phx Type Club will have its first meeting on Wednesday, February 1. Courtesy of the Phx Type Club

Phx Type Club

The whole “new year, new you” thing can include new projects as well, and the Phx Type Club is having its first meetup. The initial meeting will be held in the 1802 building on Jefferson Street, and attendees can expect an orientation – though they are asked to have a piece of lettering, calligraphy, or a typeface for a friendly critique session. Send your work to phxtypeclub@gmail.com for the meeting, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. See the Facebook event for more information.

EXPAND National Geographic’s 2011 Explorer of the Year Kenny Broad will talk about his adventures on Wednesday, February 1. Wes Skiles

National Geographic Live: The Risky Science of Exploration

Named National Geographic’s 2011 Explorer of the Year, diver and environmental anthropologist Kenny Broad is speaking at the Mesa Arts Center on some of the more daring and squeamish things that earned him his title. From subaquatic cave-diving in Cuba to perusing venomous snakes in Vietnam, a night with Broad at the microphone is sure to be adventurous. Presented by Mesa Arts Center in partnership with National Geographic, "The Risky Science of Exploration" starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, in the Ikeda Theater. Tickets range from $24 to $38. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website for more details.

EXPAND The Western Pop Film Festival screens three films at the Tempe Center for the Arts, including Django Unchained. Courtesy of Tempe Center for the Arts

Western Pop Film Festival

Three films are lined up to screen over three nights for the Western Pop Film Festival. First up is The Searchers, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, at Tempe Center for the Arts. John Wayne and some weirdo kid go looking for a young, abducted Natalie Wood. An after-film discussion will feature ASU’s Peter Lehman. The next is The Unforgiven, starring Burt Lancaster and Audrey Hepburn, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. A post-screening talk will feature ASU’s Jason Scott. Last is Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which we feel like we probably don’t have to explain to you. The after-movie discussion features Ralph Remington, the artistic director at Tempe Center for the Arts. Cost is $5 per movie. Visit the TCA website for more information.

EXPAND Unsurprisingly, Neumann's inspiration wall isn't running low on action figures. Danny Neumann

"The Super Neumanns: 365 Photos by Danny Neumann"

If you’ve ever wanted to see what the day-to-day lives of superheros, then join other curious attendees at “The Super Neumanns: 365 Photos by Danny Neumann” in the Walter Art Gallery. Run by longtime New Times contributor Robrt Pela, R. Pela Contemporary Art presents Danny Neumann’s action figure photo series, with an opening reception starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The photos will remain on view through February 28. Call 602-320-8445 or visit the Facebook event for more details.

EXPAND Beyond the Gates premieres at FilmBar after the VHS Swap. Courtesy of FilmBar

FilmBar VHS Swap & Beyond the Gates

Tapeheads, try to contain your excitement as we tell you about the FilmBar's first-ever VHS Swap – a small marketplace of VHS tapes, magazines, posters, VCRs, board games, and other collectibles. After the swap, the downtown indie theater will host the the Phoenix première of Beyond the Gates, a horror-adventure film that we hear has more VHSs in it than The Ring. The movie's director, Arizona native Jackson Stewart, also will be there. The event is hosted by the BS Movies Podcast, who will hold a post-screening Q&A and podcast taping session with the director. The VHS Swap starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and the movie starts at 10. The swap is free, but the screening will cost $9. Visit the FilmBar website for more information.

