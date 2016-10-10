13 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, October 10 to 16

If you're wondering why you should celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day this year, this sign says it all. Courtesy of Indigenous Peoples Day Arizona

Looking for the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Monday, October 10, through Sunday, October 16? The Valley's offerings include a celebration of our newfound Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity for True Blood fans to freak out (just a little bit), the return of Phoenix Fashion Week. For more, see the New Times curated events calendar.

Indigenous Peoples Day

At this point in our collective understanding of the actual history of the “discovery” of the Americas, we should all agree that Christopher Columbus isn’t the sort of person who should be immortalized with his own holiday. In Oklahoma City, the city council has yet again struck down initiatives to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, but such efforts have succeeded here in Phoenix through such organizations as IPD PHX, Indigenous Vision, and Valley Natives.

On Monday, October 10, you can join a new conversation on your day off — one that acknowledges the oppression and genocide that colonialism inflicted and continues to inflict on Native populations in the U.S. The Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Puente Human Rights Movement will offer a swath of artists and guest speakers, as well as a dinner to cap off the event. It is free and open to the public, though organizers recommend you bring your own plates, cups, and cutlery if you intend on eating. The celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. For details, call 480-749-9408 or e-mail IPD.PHX@gmail.com. Heather Hoch

Sara Weber

Charlaine Harris

After years of vampires, werewolves, and fairies, Charlaine Harris has left the supernatural critters in the backwoods of Louisiana and returned to the mystery series that started her best-selling career in 1990.

When Harris visits the Poisoned Pen, 4014 North Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale, at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 10, she’ll be promoting All the Little Liars, her first Aurora Teagarden novel since 2003. The series, about a crime-solving librarian, recently gained a new audience thanks to a sequence of miniseries on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Admission to the reading is free, but purchase is required for a spot in the signing line. All the Little Liars is available in hardcover for $25.99. For more information, call 480-947-2974 or visit poisonedpen.com. Michael Senft

EXPAND Steve Hoffman

"Experimental Chinese Painting"

See works that combine traditional Chinese painting techniques with Western art sensibilities on Tuesday during the free “Experimental Chinese Painting” exhibition in the Scottsdale Community College Art Building, 9000 East Chaparral Road. Traditional Chinese painting features non-centered compositions created with different layers of light and thick ink applied to rice paper using various-size brushes.

Many of these paintings, most created by advanced students studying under Beijing-trained artist and SCC professor Robert You, also feature Chinese calligraphy and the artist’s signature imprinted with a block called a “chop.” While some works reflect traditional Chinese art, others blend Western art with Chinese mark-making.

See the exhibition between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on October 11. It continues through Thursday, October 27. Visit www.scottsdalecc.edu. Lynn Trimble

Ellen Forsyth/Flickr Creative Commons

Speed Killed My Cousin Panel

Knoxville, Tennessee’s Carpetbag Theatre, Inc. visits with their hard-hitting play, Speed Killed My Cousin. It’s a story about an African-American woman’s life and challenges after serving in the Iraq war. The troupe is also hosting additional programs in the cities they visit to examine issues explored in the play. This panel discussion that shares the play’s name looks at both the history of African-Americans in the military and women in combat. Join the talk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue. Admission is free. Visit asu.humanities.edu. Amy Young

EXPAND Mayor's Arts Award winner Liliana Gomez. Derek Larramore

Mayor's Arts Awards

There’s nothing quite like seeing artists from diverse fields converge on a single spot. It’s precisely what will happen as Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and Phoenix Center for the Arts kick off the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at the Margaret T. Hance Park Urban Plaza, 1134 North Central Avenue.

They will present awards in several categories including visual art, theater, music, dance, and creative writing. And innovators in the arts will also get the spotlight that night. More than 30 nominees are up for awards this year, including visual artist Tato Caraveo, playwright Marcelino Quinonez, and choreographer Nicole Olson.

Tickets are $75, and this year’s proceeds will help fund free art workshops for military veterans and their families provided by Phoenix Center for the Arts in partnership with the ASU Pat Tillman Veteran Center and Office for Veteran and Military Academic Engagement. Visit www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org. Lynn Trimble

Marly Kluge wrapped day one of Phoenix Fashion Week 2015 at Talking Stick Resort. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix Fashion Week

Better have a few on-trend outfits at the ready, because Phoenix Fashion Week returns on October 13 for three nights of runway shows and shopping at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale.

Community night kicks things off on Thursday by spotlighting local labels such as State Forty Eight, students from the Art Institute of Phoenix, and a handful of the emerging designers competing for the distinction (and prize package) that comes with being named designer of the year. Each evening features eight runway presentations centered on a different aesthetic. Friday showcases contemporary fashions, while Saturday focuses on luxury and couture brands.

Fashion Week closes on October 15 with off-the-wall looks from avant-garde Filipino designer Rocky Gathercole, who has brought the festivities to a sparkly, show-stopping close for the past two years. Tickets are $50 and up per night. The style villa marketplace opens at 5 p.m. nightly, and runway shows start at 8. For details and seating options, see phoenixfashionweek.com. Becky Bartkowski

