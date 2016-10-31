13 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, October 31 to November 6

EXPAND Frankenhooker has quite the twist. Equality, right? Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

Happy Halloween, Phoenix. From spooky movies and storytelling to border-inspired artworks and politically charged comedy, here's how to spend your week. No tricks, just treats — which you'll find more of on New Times' curated online calendar.

Frankenhooker

Let’s face it: Most horror flicks don’t exactly pass the Bechdel test, and the virgin/whore character tropes that plague them wouldn’t be anyone’s idea of progressive. So the fact that Frank Henenlotter’s Frankenhooker hinges on dismembering sex workers in New York City to reassemble them into a vehicle for main man Jeffrey Franken’s girlfriend to be resurrected shouldn’t be shocking. If you love Henenlotter’s Basket Case and Brain Damage, this gory work of ’90s camp exploitation will be right up your alley — and hey, the film promises to serve up some terror to an unsuspecting John or two with quite the twist for Franken in the end. Equality, right? Frankenhooker screens at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, on Halloween night (Monday, October 31) at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $9, and you can snatch yours at thefilmbarphx.com. Heather Hoch

EXPAND "The Raven" caws at Rosson House. ACT Inc.

PoeFest: "The Raven"

Halloween is finally here. Now, what the hell are you supposed to do on a Monday night? If decorating the garage like a haunted house isn’t your style, check out Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” at the Rosson House, 113 North Sixth Street, in Historic Heritage Square.

The final event of PoeFest 2016, the classic story will be performed every 20 minutes in the grand hall from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Tickets are $10 to one of the seven performances, and include a spooky tour of the lower level of this Gothic Victorian mansion-museum.

Be sure to arrive 15 minutes before your show, which is a standing-room-only event. Find more information and tickets at poefest.org, and invite friends at www.facebook.com/events/1316297895048447. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND See works by photographer Jace Becker at Appaloosa Library in Scottsdale. Jace Becker

"Diaphanous"

Never mind all those people who insist you know your place. If you’re an art buff, you’re better off knowing your Jace — as in photographer Jace Becker, who explores the ephemeral by manipulating photographic emulsion.

See a free exhibition titled “Diaphanous: Photography by Jace Becker” between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, at the Gallery at Appaloosa Library, 7377 East Silverstone Drive in Scottsdale.

It’s an intriguing exploration of death, birth, and renewal — as well as a few topics that are above our paygrade. Basically, it’s a mix of math, art, and chemistry that creates haunting, otherworldly images. Visit scottsdalepublicart.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Chatterbox co-producer Jessie Balli performing at Crescent Ballroom. Gary Pratt

Chatterbox Open Mic Storytelling

If the prospect of standing in front of a bunch of strangers and “speaking your truth” doesn’t make you seize up in pre-emptive stage fright (or maybe even if it does), the Chatterbox Open Mic Storytelling series is just the opportunity you need to get some stuff off your chest. Participants are invited to show up at Grand Central Coffee, 718 North Central Avenue, and sign up at the door to tell a totally true tale of life or love or whatever else might come to mind. You can get to crafting your original work of confessional exposition and bring it to Chatterbox on Wednesday, November 2, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Cover charge is $5 and the storytelling group will also be collecting food items to donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. For more on the an all-ages event, see www.facebook.com/chatterboxaz. Heather Hoch

EXPAND See work by Annie Lopez in "True Blue" at Walter Art Gallery. R. Pela Contemporary Art

"True Blue"

Phoenix artist Annie Lopez might have more blue dresses than the Disney princess costume shop. But rather than fueling false narratives about beauty or perfection, the artist’s dresses explore some pretty hard truths about life.

Lopez couples vintage dress patterns with cyanotype printmaking, which creates images with a characteristic blue color, to make dresses out of paper, fabric, or tamale wrappers. Each dress bears images of personal artifacts, such as family photos, childhood report cards, love letters, and medical records.

Explore Lopez’s work during the free opening reception for her “True Blue” exhibition organized by R. Pela Contemporary Art, which starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, at Walter Gallery, 6425 East Thomas Road in Scottsdale. The free exhibition continues through Monday, November 28. Visit rpelagallery.com. Lynn Trimble

Courtesy of AZWTC

Pandora Festival of New Plays

More than just an internet radio station, the word Pandora has other, more historic, meanings. In Greek mythology, it’s the name of the first woman created by the gods, and it means “all-gifted.”

The radio station rocks, but we’re pretty sure the Arizona Women’s Theatre Company had the latter reference in mind when they created the annual Pandora Festival of New Plays. Now in its ninth year, this event presents staged readings of new works by Arizona women playwrights, helmed by women directors. Thursday, November 3’s shows include Alone at Last by Leslie Powell, directed by Danielle Lopez, and Heroine by Ami L. Verdugo, directed by Jenny Cohen-Sanchez. Things get theatrical starting at 7:30 p.m. in the John Paul Theatre, Building T-104, at Phoenix College, 1202 West Thomas Road. Admission is $12.50. The ages-13-and-up event runs through Sunday, November 6. Call 602-738-4597 or visit azwtc.org. Amy Young

Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

As if the Arizona Coyotes haven’t faced enough adversity in recent years, they once again find themselves skating in the shadows to the start their season. An injury to goalie Mike Smith followed by a grueling six-game road trip has landed the ’Yotes at the bottom of their division through the 2016-17 season’s early goings. Furthermore, a team that has struggled mightily to convert Phoenicians into hockey lovers suddenly find themselves amid a fanbase that’s fawning over 19-year-old wunderkind and Scottsdale product Auston Matthews, a Toronto Maple Leaf. But the season is young, and the Coyotes have skated on thinner ice than this. A win against the Nashville Predators at Glendale’s Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, on Thursday, November 3, is in order. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 and up. Visit nhl.com/coyotes or call 623-772-3200 for details. Rob Kroehler