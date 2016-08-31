13 Free Art Shows You Should See in Metro Phoenix This Week

See work by Sky Black at {9} The Gallery. Sky Black

There's a lot of art to see in Phoenix this week, at all sorts of venues. So get an early start on First Friday, September 2, and wear your serious walking shoes. With so many choices, you'll have to hustle to get it all in.

"Our Other Selves"

You'll have to head to Flagstaff to see Sky Black's work on a 4,500-square foot Sound of Flight mural filling an entire exterior wall at the Orpheum Theater, but you can explore an intriguing assortment of his other works at {9} The Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the {9} The Gallery website.

See works by Kenosha Drucker at Burton Barr Central Library. Kenosha Drucker

"Her Little Machines"

See what happens when artist Kenosha Drucker creates her own little world, inspired by everything from microscopic worlds to an imagined parallel universe, for an exhibition at Burton Barr Central Library. First Friday offerings, which include live music, happen from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix Public Library website.

See works by Paige Reesor at Treeo. Paige Reesor

"Pop Culture Politics"

Artist Paige Reesor creates colorful portraits exploring the juxtaposition between presidential politics on a national scale and her own volunteerism in the local political scene. See her works in this new exhibition at Treeo. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

See work by Ariana Enriquez at New City. Ariana Enriquez

"The Nature of Things"

New City Studio presents works by artists Ariana Enriquez, who explores the ties between figure and nature, and Chris Vena, who addresses contemporary political unrest. First Friday festivities, which include live music, run from 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the New City Studio website.

See work by Carlos Rausch at Olney Gallery. Carlos Rausch

"From the Abstract to the Absurd"

Carlos Rausch creates non-representational paintings. Cindy Schnackel uses colored pencils and acrylic paint to create abstracted creatures. See works by both artists side by side at Olney Gallery, whose First Friday hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Olney Gallery Facebook page.

See Emily Ritter's You Are What You Eat at Step Gallery. Emily Ritter

"Systemic"

Another academic year is underway, which means the return of exhibitions presented by the ASU School of Art at Grant Street Studios. This exhibition features works by Molly Koehn, Emily Ritter, and Priya Thoresen. Each has a different take on the ways various systems have an impact on human behavior. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Grant Street Studios Facebook page.

See work by Tato Caraveo at Grand ArtHaus. Tato Caraveo/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Lalo and Tato"

Proving their prowess in both street art and the studio, Lalo Cota and Tato Caraveo are showing about 20 works during the grand opening of Grand ArtHaus, where visitors can also see new works created by resident artists including Mata Ruda and Lauren Lee. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.