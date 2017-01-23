14 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, January 23 to 29

EXPAND "Between" debuts at Eric Fischl Gallery. Denis Gillingwater

Get this, Phoenix: We planned your week. And spoiler alert: It totally rules. From visual art and yoga to a weeknight geek-out and a group trail trek, you've got a lot to do. (And even more things await on New Times calendar of events.) Let's dig in.

"Between"

A decade ago, local artists Jay Harding and Denis Gillingwater first talked about partnering together to produce a show. This month, that conversation becomes real-life collaboration when Phoenix College’s Eric Fischl Gallery hosts “Between.”

Gillingwater’s work is an examination of “digital noise,” using stills from CCTV cameras and black-and-white photographs in his installations. Hardin combines drawing, painting, and digital prints into his “organic grids,” a collection of geometric, wooden modules. The contrasting pieces play off one another, framing the focus on process over product. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 23, in the Fine Arts Building at 1202 West Thomas Road. “Between” is on view through Friday, February 17, during regular gallery hours. Call 602-285-7277 or visit the Eric Fischl Gallery website for details. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND Deep breaths, yogis. Courtesy of Sutra Roosevelt

Intro to Vinyasa

It might seem like everyone you know is a yoga expert, but don’t feel bad if you’re a newbie. This Intro to Vinyasa course is geared for you. Vinyasa, itself, is a form of yoga that focuses on aligning breathing and movement for a harmonious union that benefits both your body and mind. This course will help you learn about the process, as you learn to practice primary postures, basic stretches, and breathing techniques. Breathe deep for inner peace from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23, at Sutra Studios, 1029 North First Street. Admission is $18. Call 602-368-6008 or visit Sutra's website. Amy Young

EXPAND Nerds + pizza = hacknight. Jon Stephenson

Hacknight

Not all hackers look like Jonny Lee Miller, but you can see for yourself at the weekly Hacknight hosted by Gangplank Avondale. Gangplank offers a workspace for software and hardware projects, as well as anything you may have cooked up in your head.

Hacknight attendees have access to a 3D printer, arduinos, an industrial sewing machine, a projector, and more. The idea, aside from your own, is to join the group to collaborate and make friends. There’s also pizza, but you’re welcome to BYOF.

Hacknight hours are 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Main Space on the first floor at 525 North Central Avenue, Avondale. There is no required registration or fee. For more information, visit the Gangplank Avondale website. Lauren Cusimano

Get the DL on spring training's Valley history. slgckgc/Flickr Creative Commons

"Play Ball"

Two words: spring training. It’s the subject of an exhibition called “Play Ball: The Cactus League Experience,” which features images and artifacts exploring the history of spring training in Arizona from 1947 to the present. We’ve come a long way, baby.

It turns out that baseball memorabilia spanning seven decades reveals a lot about the communities where baseball is a big deal, and the ways team sports tend to reflect issues facing society at large.

See the exhibition on Tuesday, January 24, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. inside the Gallery @ The Library, located at Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. The exhibit, which also includes a Cactus League Hall of Fame, is free. And it continues through Tuesday, April 4. Visit the Scottsdale Library website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The Huskies are coming. John M. Quick/Flickr Creative Commons

ASU Basketball vs. Washington Huskies

The ASU men’s basketball team has been nothing short of mediocre in recent years. And while the hire of coach Bobby Hurley infused the program with some optimism, it hasn’t yet shown up in the win column. Still, Hurley’s pedigree and no-nonsense style yielded results in Buffalo, where he coached prior to coming to the Valley. There’s no reason to doubt Hurley’s coaching acumen now; it’s his ability to recruit that remains to be seen. Maybe Hurley will pick up a few pointers from Lorenzo Romar, the Washington Huskies head coach, when they visit Tempe’s Wells Fargo Arena, 600 East Veterans Way, on Wednesday, January 25. Washington has struggled this season, but their recruiting hasn’t. Their roster includes the nation’s best player, Markelle Fultz. Tickets to the game, which starts at 9 p.m., are $7 and up. Visit the Sun Devils website or call 480-727-0000 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Rashid and Doug and Leila: THREEsome stacks the spoons with actors Dylan Kim, Bernhard Connor Verhoeven, and Jenny Cohen-Sanchez. Laura Durant

THREEsome

Egyptian-American playwright Yussef El Guindi knows about outsider status from several perspectives. His familiarity with issues of Middle Easternness and Muslimness is supplemented by his English upbringing, which eventually delivered him to Cairo as an undergrad ripe for ridicule whose slipshod Arabic just sounded weird.

El Guindi has traditionally turned to comedy to open dialogue about diversity and inclusion in this wackadoo century. His 2015 work THREEsome commences as a young Arab-American couple’s experiment in inviting a white American dude into their bedroom. Before the final curtain, the characters also help the audience explore sexuality, violence, and the aftermath of Egypt’s 2011 revolution.

Nearly Naked Theatre presents the Arizona première of the play at 8 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Theatre, 100 East McDowell Road. The run continues through Saturday, February 4. Call 602-254-2151 or visit Phoenix Theatre's website for tickets. General admission ticket prices start at $26 but may increase with demand. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Pick up issue two of Queer Fear. Courtesy of Queer Fear

Queer Fear Launch Party

Queer Fear, a new zine focused on the LGBTQ+ experience, debuts its second issue this week during a full-scale launch party. “Issue Two” includes photo essays from editor Joseph Dick and photographer Richard Douglas, alongside explorations of gender from a first-person perspective. (See the issue at queer-fear.com.)

The night starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, at the Listening Room Phoenix, 4614 North Seventh Street, and features a poetry reading and storytelling starting at 8 p.m. A selection of queer zines will be available for purchase, courtesy of Wasted Ink Zine Distro.The evening is free, but a $5 donation — benefitting One-N-Ten, an organization that helps local LGBTQ+ kids and teens — is appreciated. Funds from each Queer Fear zine sold will go to providing housing for displaced LGBTQ+ youth. Janessa Hilliard

Read on for more things to do this week — and weekend.

