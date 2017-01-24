15 Actors and Actresses You Might Not Know Are From Arizona

EXPAND Emma Stone, a Scottsdale native, is probably Arizona's biggest star currently. You know this Valley Youth Theatre alum from movies like The Help, Easy A, and Birdman. Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

Arizona is known for plenty of things: the Grand Canyon, a, um, lively political climate, and, of course, our infamous "dry" heat.

One thing it's not exactly renowned for is producing actors and actresses, but maybe it should be. We've found 15 film celebs — from one of the hottest A-listers in Hollywood right now to a beloved star from a '90s classic — who call good ol' Arizona their home state.

Emma Stone

If you didn't fall head over heels for Emma Stone in La La Land, you clearly haven't seen La La Land yet. This charming Phoenix native has basically taken Hollywood by storm but hasn't forgotten what city raised her. She even gave Xavier College Preparatory, where she attended (briefly) with Aidy Bryant, a little shoutout when she recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

Aidy Bryant

Another XCP alum, Aidy Bryant was born to Frances owner Georganne and Tom Bryant. She made a name for herself in Chicago's Second City before being selected for SNL in 2012. Beyond making you laugh every week by playing Adele, Tonker Bell, a flirty, pushy teen, and other characters, Bryant also appeared in Girls and Darby Forever.

EXPAND Orange Is The New Black's Kimiko Glenn was born and raised in Phoenix and also honed her craft at Valley Youth Theatre. Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

Kimiko Glenn

You'll recognize this Phoenix-born actress from Orange Is The New Black, in which she plays the spunky Brook Soso. Or, if you're a Broadway fan, you'll also recognize Glenn (and her voice) from the new musical Waitress. She's also a Valley Youth Theatre alum.

EXPAND Born in Phoenix, Matt Dallas went on to play the lead in ABC Family's Kyle XY. Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Max Dallas

Before melting hearts on the now-defunct ABC Family's teen drama Kyle XY, Matt Dallas was earning his acting chops at Arizona School for the Arts. He's also graced the screen in a number of music videos, including Katy Perry's "Thinking of You."

EXPAND Alexandra Shipp was Storm in the recent X-Men: Apocalypse and also Kim in Straight Outta Compton. Gage Skidmore

Alexandra Shipp

You might not recognize this Phoenix-born actress without her white hair, but yes, that is Alexandra Shipp. She played Storm in the recent X-Men: Apocalypse and also Kim in Straight Outta Compton. Something tells us this actress is just getting started.

Wonder Woman was born in Phoenix! Warner Bros. Television

Lynda Carter

Sure, Wonder Woman is said to have been raised on the Amazonian Paradise Island, but in reality, she's from right here in Phoenix. Or, at least, Lynda Carter, who famously played the character in 1975, is.

EXPAND Danielle Fishel, who you probably know best as Topanga from Boy Meets World, was born in Mesa. s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Danielle Fishel

Before Topanga Lawrence met Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, Danielle Fishel was growing up in Mesa. Fishel went on to appear in a number of other shows and movies, but she ultimately returned to the role of Topanga in Disney's Girl Meets World.

Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers traveled the world during their heyday of Disney teen stardom, but the middle Jo Bro was the only one born in Casa Grande. Jonas went on to act with his brothers in Camp Rock and the short-lived Jonas show.

Read on for more celebs from Arizona — including a Jeannie, a 90210 star, and a Walking Dead alum.

