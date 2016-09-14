15 Free Art Shows You Should See in Phoenix This Week

EXPAND See works by Damian Jim at 1Spot Gallery. Damian Jim

It's another week of firsts and lasts on the metro Phoenix arts scene, as Bassim Al-Shaker holds the official grand opening for his new Babylon Gallery and Damian Jim presents his final exhibition at 1Spot Gallery before he leaves the Roosevelt Row art space.

But dozens of additional artists are showing works in local art spaces during September's Third Friday, so we've created this list to help you hit a great selection of September 16's art offerings.

New Works by Damian Jim

See new works by Navajo artist Damian Jim, whose 1Spot Gallery specializing in works by indigenous artists is closing after September Third Friday. The exhibition also includes older works, presenting a look at the diverse artistic landscapes Jim has explored in recent years. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the 1Spot Gallery Facebook page.

See work by Clare Benson at Northlight Gallery.

“ASU Photo Faculty Exhibition”

Explore the newly renovated Northlight Gallery during this exhibition of works by six ASU faculty members who use diverse photographic techniques from daguerreotypes to digital as they explore reality in ways that prompt new reflections on “our relationship to place and to ourselves.” Hear brief talks by participating artists Julie Anand, Clare Benson, Binh Danh, Mark Klett, Bill Jenkins, and Stephen Marc during Third Friday’s opening reception, happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Northlight Gallery Facebook page.

See works by Joseph Podlesnik at {9} The Gallery.

“almost seeing”

{9} The Gallery presents photographs by Joseph Podlesnik, who says he’s most intrigued by how he can use the camera to frame scenarios and compositions while communicating ideas through more formal design. While you’re there, check out works by Cindy Schnackel, whose “Fatal Farm” show is also opening this Friday. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the {9} The Gallery website.

See works by Rembrandt Quiballo at monOrchid's Bokeh gallery.

“New Myths”

Work by Rembrandt Quiballo was recently featured in an exhibition of art by Contemporary Forum grant winners at Phoenix Art Museum, and now several of his photographs are featured in an exhibition at monOrchid’s Bokeh Gallery. Quiballo appropriates images from mass media, then digitally manipulates them as he creates layers of transparency that reflect the instability of today’s constant media stream. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the monOrchid website.

See work (shown here in detail) by Kari Wehrs in the phICA shipping container galleries.

“Shot”

Rhetorical Galleries is opening three new exhibitions in a trio of phICA shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row, including “Shot” featuring works by Kari Wehrs – who decided to explore one aspect of gun culture by setting up her darkroom tent and tintype photography gear at target shooting sites in the Arizona desert. Other exhibits feature works by Ben Willis and Dani Godreau. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Rhetorical Galleries Facebook page.

See work by Jake Fischer at Bentley Gallery.

“Hello!”

See works from seven artists newly represented by Bentley Gallery, which praises their art as beautiful, exquisitely crafted, and capable of changing the ways viewers experience spaces shared with art. Featured artists include Leopoldo Cuspinera Madrigal, Jake Fischer, Stephen Knapp, David Kuraoka, Tom Lieber, Michael Marlowe, and Uda Nöder. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Bentley Gallery website.

See works by Alexandra Bowers at MADE Art Boutique.

Alexandra Bowers

There’s a space inside MADE Art Boutique called Mantle at MADE, where exhibits of works by local artists rotate monthly. See works by Alexandra Bowers, whose wood burning pieces often feature botanical and biological subjects, starting this Friday. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the MADE Art Boutique website.