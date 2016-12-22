menu

3 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, December 23 to 25

New Year’s Eve 2016 in Metro Phoenix: Here Are 10 Things to Do


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

3 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, December 23 to 25

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski,
Michael Senft,
Lynn Trimble
Initiating robo-mode.
Initiating robo-mode.
Courtesy of Practical Art
A A

Here come the holidays, when ice skating, snow (yes, snow!), and presents reign supreme. But there are also new public artworks, robots, and a chance to stretch your brain this weekend — all for the low cost of free. Have at 'em, Phoenix.

"The Big Robot Show"
On the very official robo-spectrum that ranges from super-fun (think Battlebots) to super-bummer (think Mr. Robot), Practical Art’s current showing falls very near to the former. “The Big Robot Show” features works by Jordan-Alexander Thomas, an artist who uses discarded objects to build his creations that blend sci-fi and whimsy. See for yourself at 5070 North Central Avenue on Friday, December 23, when the art gallery/store is open for business from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For details about the show and Practical Art, see practical-art.com or call 602-264-1414. Becky Bartkowski

Previous installation of Los Trompos.EXPAND
Previous installation of Los Trompos.
Abel Klainbaum

Los Trompos
Inspired by the spinning top, a simple toy with universal appeal, Mexican artists Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena created 10 brightly colored sculptures you can basically take for a spin. They’re part of a public art installation called Los Trompos, which you can experience for free any time on Saturday, December 24, at five sites around Old Town Scottsdale.

Related Stories

The sculptures double as giant seating arrangements that rotate when someone spins them and are best enjoyed before rather than after you’ve hit the Scottsdale club scene. Three locations, including Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard, have more than a single sculpture. Which means less time waiting for other people to share their giant toys. Visit scottsdalepublicart.org. Lynn Trimble

Pop quiz time, Phoenix.EXPAND
Pop quiz time, Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

Super Trivia Night
The gifts are opened, the turkey eaten, and the naps taken. Christmas night is still young, and that means there’s plenty of time for drinks and games with friends.

Despite the holiday, Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, is hosting its regular trivia night on Sunday, December 25. Show off your useless knowledge to win prizes while enjoying appetizer and drink specials, including $4 Oskar Blues and $8 nachos. Prizes include gift certificates and tickets to upcoming shows.

The questions start a little later than usual, however, with the first round at 7 p.m. As always, DJ Heimbuck is hosting and spinning before the fun starts. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.crescentphx.com or calls 602-716-2222. Michael Senft

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Scottsdale Civic Center Mall
More Info
More Info

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-874-4607

www.scottsdaleaz.gov/parks/ScottsdaleMall

miles
Crescent Ballroom
More Info
More Info

308 N. 2nd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-716-2222

www.crescentphx.com

miles
Practical Art
More Info
More Info

5070 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-1414

www.practical-art.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >