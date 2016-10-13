5 Cheap or Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, October 14 to 16

EXPAND Alisha Ratan and Meredith Howell bring their comedy to the Newton. Shaunte Glover/Courtesy Overtly Sensitive

Going out on a budget? Easy. This weekend in metro Phoenix, you'll find everything from fresh-out-the-kitchen comedy, a quickie history lesson by way of a party, and some serious pride. For more things to do, see New Times' curated calendar of events.

Out of the Kitchen

When they aren’t busy flipping off the patriarchy or trolling men’s-rights-activist message boards with eyeroll emojis, feminists can be pretty damn funny — you just might not see many onstage. Luckily, two card-carrying feminists and comedians are trying to change that.

Improv players Alisha Ratan and Meredith Howell have teamed up to launch a bimonthly showcase of underrepresented comedians, performance artists, and musicians, cheekily titled Out of the Kitchen. Catch the event’s sophomore production at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at the Newton, 300 West Camelback Road, featuring stand-up Alley Lightfoot, YouTube channel host McKenzie Stueber, performer Jacqueline Castillo, and musical improviser Carlos Clark, alongside sketches from Overtly Sensitive, Ratan and Howell’s own comedy project. Tickets ($8) and details are available at www.overtlysensitive.com. Janessa Hilliard

Courtesy of Tapestry Comics

Bayeux Release Party

This year is full of anniversaries: Adam West’s Batman is 50, Frankenstein is 200, and 950 years ago, the super-influential Battle of Hastings took place. You know, that 1066 skirmish between King Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror that ignited the Norman conquest of England. Doy.

Author Tyler Button and illustrators Gerry Kissell and Amin Amat have captured the dramatic events leading to the Battle of Hastings in their graphic novel Bayeux, and they’re celebrating the battle’s anniversary with the Bayeux Book Release Party, presented by Tapestry Comics.

The free talk, signing, and party run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, in the First Draft Book Bar at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. Call 602-274-0067, or visit www.tapestrycomics.com. Lauren Cusimano

Courtesy of Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival

Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival

Discover new visions in horror and sci-fi at the inaugural Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival. The brainchild of local author and film critic Hal Astell, the curated festival features 18 horror and sci-fi shorts from around the globe, as well as local creations from Michael Giannantonio and Taylor Geiss. The curtain rises at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street.

“I chose 'fantastic' because it has a double meaning — all the films I screen are great but they're also from the wide tradition of fantasy,” he says. “There are traditional films and experimental ones. There are comedies and thrillers, things to make you laugh, things to make you jump, and things to make you think.” Admission is $10 and includes free popcorn. Visit alfilmfest.com for more information, including synopses of the showcased films. Michael Senft

Read on for more cheap or free things to do this weekend.

