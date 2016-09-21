5 Fall Art Events in Metro Phoenix That Explore The U.S.-Mexico Border

Fence separating the US/Mexico border south of the Gila Mountains, May 2015 by Mark Klett on view at Lisa Sette Gallery. Mark Klett/Lisa Sette Gallery

A lone saguaro stands near a bit of border fence surrounded by vast desert expanse in the first photograph visitors see when entering Lisa Sette Gallery. The image prompts viewers to consider the chasm between border rhetoric and reality. It’s one of many fall 2016 exhibitions and performances in metro Phoenix that offer insights into border-related landscapes, cultures, and ideas. Here are five must-sees.

EXPAND Border Monument No. 255. N 32°32.563’ W -117°01.627’ Tijuana – San Ysidro railroad crossing and customs area by David Taylor on view at Phoenix Art Museum. David Taylor

“Here and Abroad”

Phoenix Art Museum

Through October 16

Arizona photographer David Taylor spent several years documenting 276 monuments along the U.S.-Mexico border, installed through the International Boundary Commission started after the Mexican-American War that ended in 1848. Today, those photographs cover a large gallery wall at the Phoenix Art Museum for an exhibition that also includes photographs of people and places along the border.

EXPAND See Mark Klett's Sunrise Sticks exhibited at Lisa Sette Gallery. Lisa Sette Gallery

“Border Markers”

Lisa Sette Gallery

Through October 29

Tempe artist Mark Klett, a Regents’ Professor of Art at ASU, has spent nearly four decades documenting the Southwest’s great desert expanse, including the saguaro cacti long regarded by desert peoples as the souls of lost ancestors. This exhibition includes both large- and small-scale photographs revealing intriguing variations between individual cacti, but also an installation of 100 Sunrise Sticks created with found objects from Klett’s desert excursions.

EXPAND Lynn Trimble

Oasis: Installation and Performances

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area

September 24 & 25

San Francisco artist Ana Teresa Fernandez, whose prior projects include erasing the U.S.-Mexico border using blue paint that visually blends the border fence with a vast sky, has created a site-specific installation at the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area as part of ASU’s Performance in the Borderlands series exploring issues of social justice affecting not only the border region but also marginalized communities living with metaphorical borders. See her Oasis and performances by local artists, presented in partnership with ASU Art Museum and CALA Alliance, starting at 5 p.m. both days (rather than 6 p.m., as first planned) at 2801 South Seventh Avenue.