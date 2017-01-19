5 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, January 20 to 22
|
Planned Parenthood supporters D'Lisa Shayn Khademi and Nakia Neves hold their print shot by photographer Mike Patten, who donated his services for the benefit.
Michelle Sasonov
Look, it's no secret that Phoenix is full of things to do for free every day of the week. And this weekend, unsurprisingly, is no exception. From protest art and poetry to a U.S. Constitution convo and stellar window-shopping (or, if you wanna indulge, shopping-shopping), here's your guide to going out and getting cultured on a budget of zero dollars.
"Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite"
#NastyWomen has been a thing ever since Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during one of their debates. Beyond a rallying cry, it’s inspired artists across the globe to create art decrying possible rollbacks of rights for immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.
See the “Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite” exhibition from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 20, at Grand ArtHaus, 1501 South Grand Avenue.
Featured artists include Mary Hood, Irma Sanchez, Lena Klett, and Rossitza Todorova, to name a few. All works cost $100 or less, and sales benefit Planned Parenthood Arizona.
Organized by Meredith Drum, Patricia Sannit, Laura Dragon, Erika Lynne Hanson, and Colleen Donohoe, the evening also includes 7 and 8 p.m. dance performances by Nicole Olson, Elisa Cavallero, and Grace Gallagher.
Arrive early for free admission. Starting at 7 p.m., admission is a $2 to $10 donation for Planned Parenthood. Visit AZNastyWomen on Facebook. Lynn Trimble
|
This shopping event's as budget-friendly as you want it to be.
Courtesy of Sweet Salvage
Sweet Salvage: Green Acres
Green Acres, as it turns out, is still the place to be — particularly if you’re interested in shopping the latest shabby chic and vintage finds from Sweet Salvage, the Melrose Curve’s most popular occasional sale. The fish-out-of-water sitcom’s premise that a fancy New York couple moves to a farm and inevitable high jinks ensue serves as the style theme for this month’s marketplace. While no discounts will be available for humming the mid-’60s sitcom’s theme (nor for executing perfect Eva Gabor impressions, alas), the curated shopping experience does promise a mishmash of farmhouse and Park Avenue style that the show used to comedic effect over six seasons. Expect a little rust and a little sparkle at 4648 North Seventh Avenue through Sunday, January 22. Hours on Friday, January 21, are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For details, see the Sweet Salvage website. Becky Bartkowski
|
Wasted Ink hosts a poetry workshop and open mic.
Courtesy of Joy Young
Cast Your Voice Poetry Workshop
Speak up. Make noise.
That’s the idea behind Saturday’s brave space, safe space event at Wasted Ink Zine Distro, inside the Hive at 2222 North 16th Street. Facilitated by award-winning Phoenician slam poet Joy Young, the inaugural “Cast Your Voice” poetry workshop (taking place the same week as a very different inauguration) encourages attendees to speak their own truth to power, and aims to redefine hope using spoken word.
There are two chances to be heard: The workshop runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by an open mic at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. (The workshop is capped at 15 people; e-mail wastedinkzinedistro@gmail.com to reserve your spot.) Participation and attendance are free; donations to WIZD are encouraged. See the Facebook event page or Wasted Ink's website for details. Janessa Hilliard
Read on for a walk-and-talk exhibition with Liz Lerman and a political chat at The Newton.
