5 Things to Do Before It Gets Too Hot in Metro Phoenix

From waterfalls to breathtaking summit views, Phoenix is brimming with hiking adventures to be explored. Sara Palmer

Looking for ways to enjoy the weather while it's still nice in Phoenix? Here are five things to do this spring.

Take a Hike

From mysteries of lost gold and trails leading to bits of history left behind, to summit views that will take your breath away, metro Phoenix is brimming with places to explore. You'll find streams, beautiful canyons, waterfalls, and spectacular views of the city and surrounding desert beauty. You'll find all that and more by hiking the 10 best trails the Valley has to offer.

EXPAND Hat? Check. Sunnies? Check, check. Jim Louvau

Go to a Baseball Game

With 15 Major League Baseball organizations taking over 10 different stadiums, Cactus League spring training is one of the busiest times in Phoenix. Whether you're in it for America's favorite pastime of baseball or America's favorite hobby of drinking excessively, we put together a guide with everything you need to know about enjoying pre-season baseball this month.

Intricate color patterns are found within the petals of the filaree. Jacinta lluch Valero/Flickr Creative Commons

Experience Arizona Wildflowers

As British poet Leigh Hunt once said, “Colors are the smiles of nature.” Though we could say that the hues produced in autumn delightfully ease us into the winter months, the painted landscapes that come with spring often bring a boost to our sense of adventure. Lucky for us, Phoenix is surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Here are 10 great Valley hikes where you'll find wildflowers in bloom.

Phoenix is home to some gorgeous neighborhoods. Evie Carpenter

Take a Walk Through Phoenix's Best Neighborhoods

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. From stylish midcentury homes to classic ranch-style abodes, impressive and lush gardens, and the people who make up the community, it takes a lot to make a good neighborhood. Though we don't know if Mr. Rogers ever visited Phoenix, we're sure he'd agree when it comes to the Valley's 10 best neighborhoods.

EXPAND One of Phoenix's most beautiful spots is its Desert Botanical Garden. Adam Rodriguez

Visit the Desert Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden is a standard for any weekend or day trip through Phoenix. But if you're staying the night (or forever) and want to take a cooler walk through the desert landscape, you'll want to see what the natural reserve has on the calendar. The Garden hosts tours and plant sales — in case you really like what you see — as well as concerts, art exhibitions in a dedicated gallery space, and sculptural installations. For more info and to buy tickets, see Desert Botanical Garden's website or call 480-941-1225.

