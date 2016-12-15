5 Things to Do for $10 or Less in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Experience sunrise in Knight Rise. Payton Chung/Flickr Creative Commons

Beyond the holiday lights, craft projects, and hours of perfectionist gift-wrapping, there are a handful of budget-friendly breaks you can take from the bustle of December. From an early-morning museum experience to a comedic geek-out and an artist's look at innards, here are five things to do this weekend for $10 or less. Have a bigger budget to play with? See New Times' curated calendar of events.

Sunrise in the Skyspace

When Drake debuted his video for “Hotline Bling,” the art world had mixed reactions. See, either Drizzy was paying homage to Arizona artist James Turrell (specifically, a show the light artist had presented at LACMA) or he was straight ripping Turrell off with those pinks, purples, and stairs. However you interpret it, you should know that you can experience (or, as Drake would say, “fuck with”) Turrell’s work year-round in the Valley via his skyspaces, best described as structures in which viewers experience the movement of light. There’s one at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, where museum officials will host an early-bird experience called Sunrise in the Skyspace at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16. Do it for the realest in the game right now — or just because you enjoy art. Irish coffee and pastries will be provided. Tickets are $10, but museum members get in free. See details at www.smoca.org. Becky Barkowski

See Radio Healer perform at Pueblo Grande Museum. CALA Alliance

Re-Imagined Indigenous Ceremonies

Indigenous artist collective Radio Healer hacks and repurposes objects from welding masks to video game remote controls to reimagine indigenous ceremonies for contemporary times. Collective members include Cristóbal Martinez, who is also part of the Postcommodity collective that will be showing work during the 2017 Whitney Biennial in New York.

See Radio Healer: Re-Imagined Indigenous Ceremonies from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, at Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 East Washington Street. The free multimedia performance blends amplified experimental sound, live music, oversized video projections filmed throughout the Valley, and movement.

Radio Healer is performing its newest work, titled Animal Mother Moves the Four Winds of Rush Hour, which uses rush-hour traffic as a metaphor for movement while exploring sex, violence, and other elements of contemporary society. After the performance, you can check out the collective’s impressive collection of hacked tools, regalia, and indigenous instruments. Visit www.calaalliance.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Bill Dambrova’s "Resilient Bodies" showcases art inspired by biological systems at Chartreuse from December 2 to 20. Bill Dambrova

"Resilient Bodies"

Bill Dambrova takes on the biology of being in his new collection, “Resilient Bodies.”

A medley of abstraction, artistic license, and scientific interpretation, “Resilient Bodies” is a painter’s study in how we work, using vibrant colors and shapes to explore cell structure. A free artist reception and showing will be held on Third Friday, December 16, from 6 to 10 p.m.The exhibition remains on view through December at Chartreuse — and was expected to be the gallery’s last. But instead of closing, the art space inside Bragg’s Pie Factory at 1301 Grand Avenue is merging with neighboring letterpress studio Hazel & Violet — making “Resilient Bodies” a creative, “see you soon” sign-off until Chartreuse reopens next year.

Contact 480-544-2162 or www.chartreuseart.com for details or to schedule private viewings. Janessa Hilliard

Read on for more cheap things to do this weekend.

