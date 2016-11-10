5 Things to Do for $10 or Less in Phoenix, November 11 to 13

EXPAND Get your craft on — with a little help from the pros. Lauren Thoeny

Whether you're strapped for cash or a straight-up miser, we have some good news. The Valley has plenty by way of arts and culture to offer you this weekend for $10 or less, including poetry readings and a shot at being a better human to an all-out celebration of art on downtown Phoenix's favorite slanted street. Have at it — and find more things to do through New Times' curated calendar.

Craft Rave

Phoenix, it’s time to rave. So, get your beads, ribbons, and glue sticks ready. Yeah, you read that right. We did just say glue sticks, because this rave is for all the crazy crafters out there. On Friday, November 11, Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, will host Craft Rave Fall 2016. Starting at 5 p.m., 10 local creatives will teach a variety of crafts for six straight hours. Deck your halls with wood-burned ornaments you make with Lexie Bowers or show off your Phoenix pride with buttons you craft with Brendan McCaskey. Admission to the event is $5, and craft tickets (required to participate in each project) cost an additional $5 each. To register, call 602-274-0067, and see www.changinghands.com/craftravefall2016 for more info. Evie Carpenter

EXPAND courtesy of Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

John F. Deane

Irish writers exude an aura of toughness. That stereotype snuggles against lyric beauty in a contradiction not unlike the Catholic faith informing John F. Deane’s work, which often focuses on the wild rusticity of his Achill Island origins.

The internationally award-winning poet pays a visit to the Great Hall of the Irish Cultural Center, 1106 North Central Avenue, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Donations are requested. Visit www.azirish.org or call 602-258-0109.

Deane also appears from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, at Gilbert’s St. Mary Magdalene Church, 2654 East Williams Field Road, and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, in the Durham Language & Literature Building, room 316, on the north side of ASU Tempe at University Drive and College Avenue. Julie Peterson

Get involved with Douglas Proce's new project. Christopher "Boats" O'Shana

Better Humans

We’re just going to come out and say it: Times are tough. It’s easy to develop a grim outlook on the world with the recent cultural, social, and political happenings. But chin up, Phoenix. It’s time to focus on the positive. Inspired by the I Have a Name Project, filmmaker Douglas Proce is asking what it means to be a better human — and he wants to hear your answer. He also wants to film it. So, if you have some advice for humanity and want to participate in Better Humans, be at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. The more, the merrier, and the more diverse, the better. For more information about the film-in-progress, see the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/938924732905577. Evie Carpenter

Read on for a free arts festival and a chance to knock out some holiday shopping.