5 Things to Do for $12 or Less in Metro Phoenix, November 18 to 20

EXPAND Learn from a Guerrilla Girl at the Guerrilla Girls Art & Activism Workshop at SMoCA on November 19. Andrew Hindraker

Black Friday's just around the corner, and the pennywise among us know that means one thing: The holidays are coming, and they are expensive. But that doesn't mean you have to sit at home solo to save up for everyone on your nice list. Quite the opposite, in fact. For $12 or less, here's a look at Phoenix's best cultural events this weekend. For more options, spend a few minutes perusing New Times' calendar.

Guerrilla Girls Take on Arizona

As far as decades-old anonymous arts groups go, the Guerrilla Girls are certainly one of the most badass. They are officially defined as “a group of female artists, writers, performers, and other arts professionals who fight discrimination through humor, activism, and the arts,” and they are coming to Arizona State University.

During Guerrilla Girls Take on Arizona, a founding member will lecture on activism, politics, and the arts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 18. Head for Room 101 in Murdock Hall, 450 East Orange Street, on ASU’s Tempe campus.

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Herberger Institute School of Art, and the ASU Art Museum present the talk. The event is free, and walk-ins can enter on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early. Visit smoca.org or facebook.com/events/853732384726246. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Laura Spalding Best's Wreck of McDowell Island in Phoenix Bay, Arizona, 2016. Laura Spalding Best

"Inferior Mirage"

Given the prevalence of lush lawns and golf courses in the Valley, you might think water is plentiful in the desert. But that’s something of a mental mirage, created within a culture more focused on consumption than conservation.

Artist Laura Spalding Best gets it. She set about creating three new bodies of work, including oil paintings of desert landscapes on found objects such as vintage silver platters and a companion guide showing the folly of it all through a satirical map of artificial waterfalls in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

See her “Inferior Mirage” exhibition from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at Chartreuse Gallery, 1301 Grand Avenue. The free show, which includes nearly 200 works, continues through Sunday, November 27. Visit chartreuseart.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Central Phoenix's Space 55 will host Kim Porter's new, eight-week solo workshop. Lauren Cusimano

Phoenix Tonight

The Carsons and Conans, Lettermans and Lenos have long dominated the post-primetime hour with monologues, interviews, weird stunts, and plenty of laughs. And though the cameras aren’t rolling, Phoenix Tonight borrows a page or two from that same playbook.

The ninth episode of the live-action late-night-talk-show-style performance takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Space 55. Ease into the transition from election fever to Turkey Day with a number of jokes from host Russ Kazmierczak alongside interviews with storyteller Jessie Balli, co-producer of the Chatterbox series; Brodie Hubbard, author and co-creator of PHX Zine Fest; and award-winning slam poet (and shark conservationist) Bernard Schober.

Admission is $5 at the door at 636 East Pierce Street. See facebook.com/phoenixtonight or space55.org for details. Janessa Hilliard