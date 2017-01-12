5 Things to Do for $15 or Less in Metro Phoenix, January 13 to 15

EXPAND Don't be chicken, get to Space 55 this weekend. Lauren Cusimano

Thanks to our massive guide to free Phoenix events, you're pretty much set for budget-friendly entertainment in 2017. But we've got news for you, cheapskates: There's more. Seriously. Here's how to spend your weekend without spending more than $15, and experiencing indie theater, participatory art, and a cultural celebration of street art.

Night of the Chicken

You thought your teenage years were rough? Try being a were-chicken who attends Ronald Reagan Jr. High.

Those are just a couple of the challenges faced by Andi Hafferton, the main character in Night of the Chicken: Curse of the Crusty Claw, the fourth installation in this live version of an ongoing radio play by Carrie Behrens. This time, Andi continues to try and hide her were-chicken status — obtained via a science experiment gone wrong — while she faces teen horrors like giving a speech at the pep rally and the cancellation of Taco Tuesday. Her struggle is real at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at Space 55, 636 East Pierce Street. Admission is $10 to $15. The show runs Fridays through Sundays through January 29. Visit Space 55's website for details. Amy Young

Black Moon Photo courtesy of Angela Ellsworth

Full Moon Walk

Gone are the days of the mall-walking fitness craze. And frankly, we don’t miss it, because walking is about more than burning a few calories. For Angela Ellsworth, who co-founded the Museum of Walking in Tempe in 2014, walking is an art practice.

You can join Ellsworth for the Museum of Walking’s next contemplative Full Moon Walk, a silent 90-minute walk along the Elliot Ramada Loop at Papago Park, 625 North Galvin Parkway, on Friday, January 13. Ellsworth describes it as “an easy to moderate 2.7-mile hike.” The walk starts at 7 p.m.

It’s one of several Museum of Walking offerings, which often merge insights from several disciplines, including art, science, philosophy, health, activism, and cartography. They’re designed to “foster relationships between people, land, action, and site.”

Friday’s walk is free, but RSVP to info@museumofwalking.org (with “January Full Moon Walk” in the subject line) before you show up. Visit Museum of Walking online for more. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Bicycle nomads, unite. fedeanimation/Flickr Creative Commons

Second Saturday Ride

The first few weeks of the new year are crucial for forming new habits and ensuring those resolutions last past January. Phoenix Spokes People and Bicycle Nomad Café are here to support you with their Second Saturday Ride. Starting off the second year of this monthly ride, cyclers will meet at Bicycle Nomad, 828 North Second Street, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 14. The casual ride will be 16.5 miles with a break in the middle, so no need to be a pro to participate. More information, including the route, will be posted on the Facebook event page closer to the day of the event. Evie Carpenter

Celebrate ALAC's new mural this Saturday. Sara Dalton

ALAC Mural Celebration

If you’ve been walking near Adams and Second streets recently, something bright and colorful down an alley may have caught your eye. It’s a new mural sponsored by Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center, Downtown Phoenix Partnership, and a group of other supportive people and downtown organizations. Check out this piece of public art during the official reveal at the ALAC Mural Celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, at 147 East Adams Street. Dance to live music from the Next Generation Band and mariachi, and enjoy art, food, drinks, and raffles. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet the local artists, including Jose Andres Giron, Noreen Ayonayon, and Mata Ruda, who contributed to the mural that ALAC wants to use as a teaching opportunity for downtown. A $5 donation is suggested to attend the event. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or call 602-254-9817. Evie Carpenter

EXPAND Karen Jilly, Looking For The Golden Sun (2016), acrylic and varnish on wood panel. Courtesy of Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

"Karen Jilly"

See a 25-year retrospective of works by Karen Jilly, an artist who uses the lines and structures of freeway columns, telephone poles, and construction scaffolding as a metaphor for the fragility of life.

Head to the South Gallery at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum to see Jilly’s “beautiful yet gritty” paintings, drawings, and prints capturing diverse urban landscapes. Jilly’s work reminds city dwellers that art imbues everyday environments, that ordinary settings are replete with visual feasts.

While you’re there, explore four additional exhibits, where you’ll find works by several Arizona artists. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., and the “Karen Jilly” exhibition continues through March 19, 2017. Visit Mesa Arts Center's website. Lynn Trimble

