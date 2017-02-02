5 Things to Do for $5 or Less in Metro Phoenix, February 3 to 5

EXPAND See sacred land and space in “Black White Blue Yellow” at Heard Museum. Steve Yazzie

Between getting your geek on during February and spending First Friday with a fresh batch of art shows, your schedule's looking fairly full. But that doesn't mean it'll leave your wallet empty. To the contrary, here are five events that won't break the bank. They will, however, take you to one of Phoenix's top cultural institutions, present a thoughtful look at a Quentin Tarantino flick, and present a chance to celebrate everyone's favorite Sunday afternoon activity: watching Tom Brady wear tight pants.

"Black White Blue Yellow"

You might say Phoenix artist Steve Yazzie (Navajo/Laguna/European) is a mountain man. Yazzie made treks to four sacred mountains that border the Diné/Najavo people, videotaping his explorations along the way. Now they’re part of an immersive video and sound installation called “Black White Blue Yellow” opening Friday, February 3, at the Heard Museum, 2301 North Central Avenue.

The exhibition explores sacred land and space, while prompting reflection on its relation to knowledge, mystery, discovery, and fear. And it considers contemporary society’s exploitation of that land, using temporal conceptual experience to highlight “the complexities of these sacred geographies.”

See the show between 6 and 10 p.m., when admission is free as part of First Friday at Heard Museum, where you’ll also find DJ Felix and an activity with the Museum of Walking (which Yazzie co-founded with Angela Ellsworth). The exhibit continues through Sunday, March 12. Visit the Heard Museum website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Western pop, on lock. Courtesy of Tempe Center for the Arts

Western Pop Film Festival

Western films are a treasure. They have been since the age of Old Hollywood. To show that these dusty, moody, violent films are a gift to audiences, Tempe Center for the Arts is hosting the Western Pop Film Festival.

The last night of the three-day festival features Django Unchained, 2012’s Tarantino bloodbath famed for bright blue outfits, an effete Leo DiCaprio, a good-guy Christoph Waltz, and what is probably Don Johnson’s best role.

Ralph Remington, TCA’s artistic director, will hold a post-film discussion. The event is in collaboration with the ASU Center for Film, Media, and Popular Culture, and in conjunction with the Gallery at TCA’s new exhibition, “Western POP: Facts and Fiction of the American West.”

The movie starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, at 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Tickets are $5. Call 480-350-2822 or visit the City of Tempe website. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Detail of a Lalo Cato mural near Grand ArtHaus. Photo by Lynn Trimble

"AZ/NM Connection"

There’s a special connection between several artists working in Arizona and New Mexico who’ve gathered in both states since 2014 for a series of group shows called “AZ/NM Connection.” This year’s show includes work by more than 50 artists, including Lalo Cota, JB Snyder, Angel Diaz, Tato Caraveo, Lucinda Yrene, Abe Zucca, Champ Styles, and Jeff Slim.

ThirdSpace is all about “AZ/NM Connections” on Friday, February 3, when it will be showing works by artists featured in the show from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The free event is a chance to meet some fiercely talented artists and enjoy performances from Hollowpoint Vigils, Def-I, Antro, Shining Soul, Kite93, and live art by AOTA Crew. Get details at Facebook. Lynn Trimble

Read on for a performance piece that combines hiking and theater — and a Super Bowl party.

