5 Things to Do Outside This October in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Flamingos were spotted dancing at Tour De Fat in Tempe Beach Park on October 3, 2015. Alexandra Gaspar

With the first days of fall just behind us, October brings with it breezes, changing foliage, and a great reason to go outside. Grab your shoes, because we’re going outside on purpose. To get you started, we’ve compiled a list of five great outdoor events going on this October.

Tour de Fat

Saturday, October 1

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

Grab your bike and head down to Tempe Beach Park for one of the Valley’s largest cycling events, celebrating its 17th season. The notorious and beloved bike parade starts at 11 a.m., with cyclists suited up in their most creative and unique costumes for a carnival-like procession celebrating bike culture. The fun does not stop there, as the day is filled with vaudeville acts, bike contests, yo-yo performers, musical acts, and much, much more.

Learn some creative techniques for enhancing your outdoor photography. zpics/ Flickr



Introduction To Outdoor Photography

Thursday, October 13

9 to 11 a.m.

Whether you are an aspiring photographer or you just want to take cool outdoor photos with your phone, this is for you. Learn how to determine the best use of light and creative techniques to enhance your outdoor photography in this beginner-friendly course.

EXPAND Halloween revelers dressed as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas at C.A.S.A. SunBa in Tempe. Photos by Benjamin Leatherman

Haunted Date Night At The Scottsdale Stadium

Saturday, October 22

6 to 10 p.m.

Scottsdale Stadium

If spooky is your jam, than this one-of-a-kind date night is for you. Bring your friends or significant other for this 21-and-older scare through a haunted Scottsdale Stadium. Entry to the event is free and includes a costume contest with categories including most creative and scariest. There will be an assortment of food trucks along with wine and beer options. The night will end with a movie on the field.