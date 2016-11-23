6 Things to Do for $7 or Less in Metro Phoenix, November 25 to 27

EXPAND Courtesy of City of Glendale

Let's be real: November has been a colossal bummer. But the holidays are officially here. And that means there's plenty to keep you busy — from holiday lights, shopping, and reflection on what you're feeling thankful for. Also, though? There are ways to get outta the house without busting your budget. Handpicked from the New Times' curated events calendar, here are a few weekend events that'll cost you $7 or less (and maybe put a smile on your face).

Glendale Glitters

We all have that one neighbor for whom holiday decorating comes early — like, daylight savings time early — and whose icicle lights are out despite it being 80 degrees.

But come the day after Thanksgiving, it once again is socially and HOA-acceptable to cover every cactus or front door in LED hues. And no one leads the charge of glowing displays quite like Glendale.

Now in its 23rd season, Glendale Glitters will paint 16 blocks of Historic Downtown in 1.5 million lights with the ceremonial flick of a switch at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 25. With the square at 58th and Glendale avenues aglow, spectators can play in a faux snow area, visit a fully decorated, 30-foot tree, and get a jump on that naughty-or-nice list at a marketplace of handcrafted gifts.

The square lights up nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. through Saturday, January 7. Admission's free. Special events are held Fridays and Saturdays. Find details at www.glendaleaz.com/glitters or 623-930-2299. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND The Ornament Marketplace is found in the Heard Museum Shops. Mark Scarp/Heard Museum

Ornament Marketplace

Find the traditional red and green ornaments far too boring to dangle from your holiday tree? We know where you can find more interesting baubles for decorative — or gift-giving — purposes.

The Ornament Marketplace is an annual holiday shopping event that features an array of Native-themed ornaments crafted by American Indian artists using a range of media. From carved wood, to basketry, to pottery and beaded works, these are intricate and unique creations. Navajo artist Vincent Begaye designed this year’s limited-edition signature ornament; only 30 are available. Ogle or obtain handmade goods from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, at the Heard Museum Shops, 2301 North Central Avenue. Admission is free, and the event runs through Sunday, November 27. Call 602-252-8840 or visit heard.org. Amy Young

EXPAND A look at Phoenix Flea at Heritage Square. Cheyanne Paredes

Phoenix Flea

The fourth annual Phoenix Flea on Small Business Saturday will be anything but small. With more vendors, food trucks, and amenities, Phoenix Flea 2016 is all set to take over Heritage Square Park, 115 North Sixth Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

The market offers handmade crafts and body care products, vintage apparel and décor, and original art through such vendors as Slather Lotions, Her Name is Mud, Local Nomad, Frockify, Pink Midnight Jewelry, Local Stem Flower Truck, and nearly 100 more. If shopping gets you hungry, find food trucks like Tia Rose Taco Truck and Mustache Pretzels. If you’re only thirsty (wink wink), visit Bar Bianco or the Rose and Crown.

Admission for this pet-friendly, all-ages shopping event is $5 cash at the gate, or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2715896. Some proceeds benefit a local nonprofit helping at-risk children. Visit www.phx-flea.com for more details. Lauren Cusimano

