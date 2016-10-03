7 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Community College present "Concept to Completion." Courtesy of Scottsdale Community College

New Times picks the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6. For more options, see our curated calendar of events.

"Concept to Completion"

Most people settle for cooking in cast-iron skillets. But some artists actually use cast iron to create sculptures, which easily rust to create a beautiful patina. You can see diverse works of cast-iron art when Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Community College present the free “Concept to Completion” exhibition at the Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. The gallery, which is showing iron works by student and full-time artists, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 3. It’s a chance to see artworks made in a relatively uncommon medium, and pick up facts about the early life of cast iron. There’s actually evidence it dates back to at least fourth-century-BCE China. Visit www.scottsdalelibrary.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Participants wait in line to be let into Crescent Ballroom during Bar Flies: Take a Walk in downtown Phoenix on September 30, 2015. Alexandra Gaspar

Bar Flies: Best of Phoenix Edition

New Times’ annual Best of Phoenix is here. And the theme? Border Town. It’s a celebration of our fair city’s proximity to Mexico — and the cultural riches that come with it. Not so coincidentally, the Best of Phoenix edition of Bar Flies shares that spirit, presenting true stories from an extra-large lineup of readers that includes Salvador Bravo, Marisol Chavez, Zarco Guerrero, Jesus Gutierrez, Jessica Hill, Laurie Notaro, and Terry Greene Sterling at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. The 21-and-over reading event begins at 7 p.m., and Salvador Duran will provide the music. Tickets are $10 to the Tuesday, October 4, event. To buy yours and find details, see www.crescentphx.com. Becky Bartkowski

Becky Anderson, Nature’s Majesty. Courtesy of Mesa Contemporary Arts

"10 x 10 Benefit Show"

If you dig numerology and the number 10 means anything to you, or if you just like art and charitable causes, here’s an event for your calendar.

The annual “10 x 10 Benefit Show and Sale” features 2D and 3D work by artists, each piece maintaining a 10” by 10” format. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and exhibition programs. View the work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5. Admission is free. Art can be purchased at a reception/sale from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 10, when admission is $10. Unsold work remains on display through October 16. Head to the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, One East Main Street. Call 480-644-6500 or visit mesaartscenter.com. Amy Young

Frederick Kiefer

"Why Hamlet and Horatio Cannot Agree"

Learn why Hamlet’s wingman gets a bad rap as the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies sponsors a lecture from University of Arizona professor Frederick Kiefer on Shakespeare’s masterpiece entitled “Why Hamlet and Horatio Cannot Agree.”

Held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at ASU’s Lattie Coor Hall, 975 South Myrtle Avenue in Tempe, the lecture challenges the traditional view of Horatio as a dim-witted observer of the tragic events in Denmark. He’s the only major character left at the end of the play, so he was at least smart enough not to die during the bloody finale.

Admission to this lecture is free, but tickets can be reserved at hamletandhoratio.eventbrite.com. Call 480-965-5900 or visit acmrs.org for more information. Michael Senft