10 Best Comic Book Shops in Phoenix

The annual Phoenix Comicon and all its associated events signal summertime here in the Valley, but what are you supposed to do during the other three seasons between conventions and high-budget superhero movies?

While you're in comic land limbo, we have a few local solutions to get an illustrated fix. Here are 10 of our favorite comic book shops in metro Phoenix.

All About Books & Comics

24 West Camelback Road, Suite G

602-277-0757

This comic shop is the longest continually operating store of its kind in metro Phoenix. Owners Marsha and Alan Giroux ran the original location at Central Avenue and Camelback Road for over three decades, and moved to the new location around the corner in 2015. All About Books & Comics is a 2003 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Award winner, and offers a staggering selection of new and back-issue comics. The shop also features toys, books, apparel, and gifts – as well as the neighboring All About Books & Comics superstore and the Discount Comic Hub.