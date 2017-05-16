10 Best Comic Book Shops in Phoenix
Here are 10 Valley comic book shops.
Courtesy of All About Books & Comics
The annual Phoenix Comicon and all its associated events signal summertime here in the Valley, but what are you supposed to do during the other three seasons between conventions and high-budget superhero movies?
While you're in comic land limbo, we have a few local solutions to get an illustrated fix. Here are 10 of our favorite comic book shops in metro Phoenix.
All About Books & Comics is one of the oldest running shops in Phoenix.
Courtesy of All About Books & Comics
All About Books & Comics
24 West Camelback Road, Suite G
602-277-0757
This comic shop is the longest continually operating store of its kind in metro Phoenix. Owners Marsha and Alan Giroux ran the original location at Central Avenue and Camelback Road for over three decades, and moved to the new location around the corner in 2015. All About Books & Comics is a 2003 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Award winner, and offers a staggering selection of new and back-issue comics. The shop also features toys, books, apparel, and gifts – as well as the neighboring All About Books & Comics superstore and the Discount Comic Hub.
Ash Avenue Comics & Books near downtown Tempe.
Jim Louvau
Ash Avenue Comics & Books
806 South Ash Avenue, Tempe
480-858-9447
A Tempe staple for 10 years, Ash Avenue's big strength is its selection of indie comics. There’s an abundance of issues of classic indie favorites, plus local comics, back issues, and hardcovers. The store also carries new mainstream releases, mini-comics, and graphic novels, plus magazines, toys, and apparel. Ash also hosts BYOB-friendly events like the monthly Untidy Secrets Storytelling nights and the bimonthly Ash Avenue Comic Book Club.
Collectors Marketplace hosts the weekly Phoenix Comic & Toy Show.
wk1003mike/Shutterstock
Collectors Marketplace
1945 East Indian School Road
480-442-1117
This 8,000-square-foot, Arcadia-area comic book and toy mall is known as the Collectors Marketplace – or Pop Culture Collector's Superstore. There is a wide arrangement of consignment cases holding comics, yes, but also sci-fi, pop culture, and comic-focused toys, games, books, apparel – you name it. Collectors Marketplace also hosts the weekly Phoenix Comic & Toy Show, a gathering of comic and collectible vendors held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drawn to Comics is family-owned in Historic Downtown Glendale.
Lauren Cusimano
Drawn to Comics
5801 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-847-9090
The family-owned Drawn to Comics has a full stock of more than 400 monthly current titles and thousands of back-issue comics, as well as kids' comics, posters, games, graphic novels, and action figures. Plus, the shop hosts classes, workshops, and gatherings for like-minded comic fiends – all happening in the Historic Downtown Glendale area. The owner, Ken Brown, studied comics and the pop culture industry for more than 20 years, and is happy to share his knowledge with newbies and pros alike.
Desert Sky Games & Comics has three valley locations.
Courtesy of Desert Sky Games & Comics
Desert Sky Games & Comics
Three Valley locations
They've got it all here – Magic the Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Sega, Pokémon, Warhammer 40K, X-Wing, Netrunner, and more. There’s also a wide selection of DC and Marvel comics, a slew of collectibles, and a bunch of fellow collectors hanging around. Desert Sky Games & Comics has been around since 2012, and it has three locations: DSG Gilbert, DSG Tempe, and DSG Mesa.
Read on for more of the Valley's best comics purveyors.
