7 Things to Do for $11 or Less in Metro Phoenix, February 10 to 12

EXPAND Beyond the Gates premieres at FilmBar after the VHS Swap. Courtesy of FilmBar

Whether you're single, attached, or in a Facebook-official open relationship, Valentine's Day weekend often means one thing: dropping a bunch of cash. Thing is, not all V-Day offerings cost an arm, a leg, and a broken heart. And we've found seven such events — from a horror flick debut and a museum opening to a vintage book sale — that cost less than $11. Have at 'em, lovers, and find more things to do this weekend with a little help from New Times' curated calendar of events.

VHS Swap & Beyond the Gates Screening

You know those VHS copies of Young Frankenstein and Bull Durham you don’t have the heart to dump at Goodwill, but also haven’t touched in years? Your solution is the inaugural FilmBar VHS Swap. Held in the lounge at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, the swap also features magazines, posters, VCRs, board games, and other collectibles. Just bring your box of goods and your billfold.

The Phoenix première of Beyond the Gates, a 2016 horror/adventure film with plenty of VCRs, follows the swap. Director Jackson Stewart, an Arizona native, will be there for a post-screening Q&A and live taping.

The free VHS Swap starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10. The $9 screening starts at 10. Visit FilmBar's website or call 602-595-9187. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Wane (2016) by Bryan David Griffith is on view at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Bentley Gallery

Mesa Contemporary Arts Season Opening Reception

Flagstaff artist Bryan David Griffith has been playing with fire, creating abstract painting, sculptures, and installations that challenge Western dualities — including forest versus fire. See his “Rethinking Fire” exhibition during the free opening reception for five new art shows at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, One East Main Street, which takes place 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, February 10.

It’s a chance to meet several artists, and explore exhibitions that include “Alternative Beauty” with works by Karen Jilly, “High Tension” featuring works by Bonnie Lewis, and “The Undesirables” spotlighting works by Katy Bergman Cassell. The museum also opens its “38th Annual Crafts Exhibition,” which includes works by several Arizona artists, during the reception — where you’ll also find live music and a cash bar. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website for more. Lynn Trimble

Book it to the VNSA sale. Courtesy of VNSA

VNSA Book Sale

The people behind the 2017 Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association Used Book Sale are asking if you’re ready for "The Next Chapter." The VNSA has been collecting used books, sheet music, and other forms of media for their annual sale at the Arizona State Fairgrounds‘ exhibit building. Admission is free, and book sale proceeds go to local charities. The 61st annual VNSA book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. Visit the VNSA website for more details. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND The 2017 Phoenix Experimental Arts Fest is inspired by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Visions of the Future poster series. Casey Farina

Phoenix Experimental Arts Festival

Imagine jetting off to Mars for some afternoon sightseeing or taking a tour of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. This is just what the artists participating in Paradise Valley Community College Fine Arts’ Phoenix Experimental Arts Festival did to create six new pieces that will première at the festival on Saturday, February 11, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The multimedia artists, musicians, dancers, computer programmers, and graphic artists were given the Visions of the Future graphic posters from NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as inspiration. By teaming up with the PVCC astronomy programs, the organizers hope to bring awareness to STEAM education and outreach. Catch the free festival at PVCC’s Center for the Performing Arts, 18401 North 33rd Street. For more information, visit Paradise Valley Community College's website. Evie Carpenter

Read on for another free museum outing, a film festival, and a celebration of Chinese culture.

