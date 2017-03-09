7 Things to Do for $15 or Less in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

EXPAND Celebrate two decades of a Phoenix creative institution. Courtesy of SoldierLeisure

Going out on a budget is easy. But finding something awesome to do that's also cheap? It's a little bit more of a challenge. But we did the light work, digging up some of this weekend's best offerings that won't cost you more than $15 a pop. For more things to do in metro Phoenix, be sure to scope out our curated calendar.

Sleisure 20th Anniversary

About 20 years ago, a brand launched in Phoenix that has woven its way into the very fabric that makes this desert city cool. You know Sleisure, even if you don’t realize it. Or, at least, you know the force behind it, Andrew Brown, a.k.a. SoldierLeisure.

Spend any time downtown Phoenix, and you’ll see shipping containers, buildings, and walls covered in his colorful, psychedelic creations, including the blue mural covering the Monarch Theatre, the sunset fence at Welcome Diner, and his smiling man near Garfield Street. On Friday, March 10, it’s time to celebrate everything that’s happened for the brand over the past two decades during the Sleisure 20th Anniversary Reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at Megaphone PHX, 4700 North Central Avenue. For more information, check out the Facebook event page. Evie Carpenter

Public Hour

So the office stifles your creativity, coffee shops are too noisy, and when you’re at home there’s zero motivation to tackle projects that aren’t related to bingeing Riverdale. How are you supposed to get any work done around here? Hit up Mod, of course. It’s a coworking space at 2828 North Central Avenue that you can try for free on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. during Public Hour. Bring a friend, a project, and a few bucks for $4 beers or $6 glasses of wine. The afternoon session is open to both Mod members and nonmembers on March 10. For more information, visit Mod on Facebook. Becky Bartkowski

EXPAND Get ready to geek out. Courtesy of Dreadnought Comics

Grand Opening Art Expo

Get ready, West Valley. There’s a new comic shop in town. But honestly, it’s not even fair to call Dreadnought Comics just a comic book store. This culture haven also boasts a collection of toys and figurines, Magic the Gathering accoutrements, and an indoor airsoft shooting range. And you can take part in all of the above during Dreadnought Comics’ Grand Opening Art Expo on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2734 West Bell Road, #1346. In addition to more than 20 artists exhibiting their work, you’ll also get the chance to compete against ’68 Zombie co-creator, Jay Fotos, in an airsoft shoot-off, you know, to prove your supreme zombie-hunting skills. For all the information to this free-to-attend event, visit the Facebook event page. Evie Carpenter

Enrique Chagoya's Mindful Alien’s Guide to Reverse Anthropology (detail), acrylic and water based oil paint on de-acidified vintage paper, 11.25” x 93”, unique. Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery

“Tell Me Why, Tell Me Why, Tell Me Why (Can’t We Live Together?)"

Conflict abounds in contemporary America, where it’s tough to navigate the rhetorical landscape. So gallerist Lisa Sette poses a question: What do we do when the news makes us cry?

Viewing art as “a source of solace, explanation, and surprise,” Sette presents an exhibition that explores the present moment in American life. The exhibition features work by 12 artists “addressing narratives of difference and resentment as well as hope and beauty.” It’s titled “Tell Me Why, Tell Me Why, Tell Me Why (Can’t We Live Together?).”

Featured artists include Enrique Cagoya, Angela Ellsworth, Mark Klett, Carrie Marill, and Ann Morton. Explore their work during the free opening reception for “Tell Me Why,” which happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 East Catalina Drive. “Tell Me Why” continues through Saturday, April 29. Visit the Lisa Sette Gallery website for more. Lynn Trimble

Read on for an off-the-wall light rail ride, a chance to bring the great outdoors home, and a celebration of local makers.

