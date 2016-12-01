8 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, December 2 to 4

Kitchen Sink Studios

Bust your budget on shopping this season? No sweat. Here are eight things to do for a grand total of free this weekend in metro Phoenix. (Though, we admit, you'll have to put your window-shopping glasses on for a few.) If you're feeling spendy, see New Times' curated online calendar for more events.

Crafeteria 2016

Black Friday may be the first hint that the holiday hustle and bustle is here, but it doesn’t quite feel like shopping season until the night of Frances’ annual Crafeteria, which takes over the Medlock Plaza parking lot from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

Now in its 11th year, the shop-till-you-drop marketplace at 10 West Camelback Road features 40 local vendors and their handmade, Pinterest-worthy products. Frances regulars will recognize plenty of boutique staples among them, like holiday-scented creations from Standard Wax candles, cheeky and desert-themed pins from Jar of Buttons, Iconic Cocktail’s crafty collection of mixers (just add alcohol!), and nature-inspired jewelry from Ashley Weber. Browse to live music from the Henry Co., re-energize with bites from Short Leash Hot Dogs, Mustache Pretzel, and Urban Cookies, and head home with a finished list — and the kind of clear conscience that comes from shopping local. See francesvintage.com/crafeteria or call 602-279-5467 for details. Janessa Hilliard

Katie Johnson

First Friday Comedy Hour

In the final month of arguably the worst year that ever was, there’s not much we can do but laugh before wishing 2016 good riddance. And there will be plenty of chances to do just that during the First Friday Comedy Hour starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at Lawn Gnome Publishing, 905 North Fifth Street. Low-key dubbed #TheNightOfTwoDanas, this edition of the totally free and hilarious show will feature Rob Maebe, Dana Bersch, Tristan Bowling, the spunky Dana Whissen, Shapel Lacey, and Paul Goebel, who you might know from the time he fully dominated on @midnight. With that all-star lineup, you may doubt this show is actually free. But we promise it’s no evil 2016 trickery. The Facebook event even says so: www.facebook.com/events/1451271918234349. Evie Carpenter

Work by Lynn Smith being featured in "Tiny Works | Tiny Dances" at {9} The Gallery. Lynn Smith

"Tiny Works | Tiny Dances II"

Some serious downsizing is happening at {9} The Gallery, 1229 Grand Avenue, during “Tiny Works | Tiny Dances II.” It’s an exhibition of small-scale works by 100 or so artists, which includes sculptures, paintings, photographs, drawings, collages, and mixed media. None measures more than 12-by-12 inches, or costs more than $300.

Participating artists include William Barnhart, Swapna Das, Pete Deise, Kyllan Maney, Rembrandt Quiballo, Onna Voellmer, and Danielle Wood.

Courtesy of Superstition Review

The free opening, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2, includes dance performances on 4-by-4-foot stages, presented by CONDER/dance. Featured choreographers and dancers include Elisa Cavallero, Liliana Gomez, and Nicole L. Olson. Performances take place at 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 p.m.

The exhibition continues through Friday, December 16. Visit 9thegallery.com. Lynn Trimble

Superstition Review Launch Party

Discover new voices in fiction, art, and nonfiction as ASU’s online literary journal Superstition Review hosts a launch party for its Fall 2016 issue. On Thursday, December 1, the 18th issue will be published. Founding editor Patricia Colleen Murphy welcomes readers to meet and greet the creators behind the new issue.

The journal, which was launched in 2009, contains more than four dozen works in various media, including short fiction, poetry, and art, from new and established figures like award-winning author Sherril Jaffe and arts critic Debbie Hagan.

The party runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing, 450 East Tyler Mall on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Admission is free. For more information, visit superstitionreview.asu.edu. Michael Senft

Read on for a black light party (really!) and a zine store's comeback.

