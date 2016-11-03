8 Things to Do for $10 or Less in Metro Phoenix, November 4 to 6

Window shopping? Front Porch Pickins it is. Jim Byrne of Surreal Media

Wallet feeling a little light? No sweat. This weekend, you've got a slew of events happening in metro Phoenix. And there's plenty to do for $10 or less. Whether you're looking to celebrate Día de los Muertos, get into the DIY spirit, or take in some world-class art, there's something going down that'll fit your budget.

Front Porch Pickins

Spring cleaning might get all the buzz, but fall cleaning is just as important. And right now, it’s basically a requirement for those planning to shop at the massive Front Porch Pickins Vintage & Handmade Market. This is not some neighborhood flea market situation. This is what Pinterest fanatics’ dreams are made of. Beginning Friday, November 4, University of Phoenix Stadium, One Cardinals Drive in Glendale, will be stuffed end zone to end zone with whatever you need to finish off your breakfast nook, create the perfect tablescape, or inspire you to fill that empty mantelpiece. Tickets are $6 for general admission entry at 11 a.m. For $20, you can get in two hours early. For tickets and more info, check out frontporchpickins.com. Evie Carpenter

EXPAND Go local. D'Elia Photographic

Certified Local Fall Festival

The city has only begun to cool off, but local restaurants and shops have long been invaded by the fruits of fall. Pumpkin porters are on draft, butternut squash soups are abundant, and we bet you know at least one person on a steady diet of pumpkin spice lattes.

Autumn is here, bringing with it jam-packed weekends of outside events, like Local First Arizona’s Certified Local Fall Festival. The fête à fall returns on Saturday, November 5, for a day of eating, drinking, and outdoor shopping.The small business celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park, 200 East Moreland Street, and is free for the whole family. Sample fall flavors and learn more about the neighbors with booths from organizations like Celebrate Volunteers and Phoenix Urban Spaces — but maybe leave the sweater at home. See www.localfirstaz.com/fall-festival for a complete list of participants. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND Mayme Kratz's Into the Face of Stars (60" x 108") comprises resin, shells, bobcat claws, snake ribs and vertebrae on panel. Lisa Sette Gallery

"Mayme Kratz + Marie Navarre"

You might say artists Mayme Kratz and Marie Navarre are good-natured. It’s not because they’re positively gleeful. Instead, they’re perpetually observant of the natural environments that surround them. Both Arizona artists infuse their work with images or artifacts from nature, prompting reflection on longing, beauty, and memory.

Kratz collects specimens, such as shed bobcat claws and snail shells, while walking through local landscapes, then embeds them in luminous layers of resin. Navarre pairs photographic images to create fractured panoramas that often explore paradoxes such as absence and presence, or loss and recovery. Each artist’s work is elegant and ethereal.

Both artists will be at Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 East Catalina Drive, during the free opening reception of a new exhibition simply titled “Mayme Kratz + Marie Navarre.” Take a look from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. The exhibition continues through Saturday, January 7, 2017. Visit lisasettegallery.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND See the new showroom and workshop at the Porter Barn Wood Grand Opening and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, November 5. Jesse Fitton Smith

Porter Barn Wood Opening

For those who don’t keep tabs on downtown Phoenix’s warehouse district, Porter Barn Wood arrived in 2011, and it’s time you got acquainted. These master builders and designers take reclaimed wood and give it a second life in the form of gorgeous tables, doors, and walls. The public will get a peek at it all during the Porter Barn Wood Grand Opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday, November 5. Guests can explore three different showrooms, feast their eyes on the two-story wooden cabin from the 1700s that the Porter team rebuilt inside their building at 901 South Seventh Street, and rock out to live bluegrass bands. The event is free to the public, though the hosts advise you to bring your own chair. For more info, see porterbarnwood.com. Evie Carpenter