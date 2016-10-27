8 Things to Do in Metro Phoenix for $10 or Less, October 28 to 30

Comedy on Fire creator Matt Micheletti performs at a recent show. Gabriel King Radley

Matt Micheletti is bummed out.

The comedian and host of the monthly Comedy on Fire stand-up show is gearing up for the event’s last installment at The Firehouse Gallery, 1015 North First Street.

Comedy on Fire: The Final One takes to the outdoor stage on Friday, October 28. Musical guest I Am Hologram performs at 8:30 p.m. The stand-up sets, featuring a dozen local talents including Pauly Casillas, Genevieve Rice, Rob Maebe, and Hattie Jean Hayes, will take the stage at 9 p.m. Improv sketch troupe Bully Mammoth will also perform. Tickets are $5 at the door, and with a Halloween raffle, costume contest, and plenty of beer, expect a social wake instead of a somber funeral.

“I took an idea and grew it into one of Phoenix's best independent shows,” Micheletti says of his three-and-a-half year old project. “I’ve taken this zany backyard show as far as it can go.”

See www.facebook.com/ComedyonFire for details. Janessa Hilliard

José Guadalupe Posada/David Moroney

Danza de los Muertos

In Mexican culture, Dia de los Muertos holds a significant amount of meaning. It’s a time for families to gather and honor loved ones who have passed, supporting them in their journey through the afterlife. It’s a time for reflection and celebration.

In Crescent Ballroom culture, Dia de los Muertos is a time to get funky. And on Friday, October 28, people will be breaking it down, raising the roof, and living like they’re dying at Danza de los Muertos. From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 308 North Second Avenue, Djentrification and DJ Stoneypie will be playing everything from soul to disco, world to future funk. This free night is going to be scary good. For more information, check out www.crescentphx.com. Evie Carpenter

EXPAND Adonna Khare's Screaming Wolves (Carbon pencil, 4 by 4 feet). Courtesy Mesa Arts Center

"Off the Page"

The written word is only half the journey: A reader’s imagination makes up the rest. That’s the concept behind “Off the Page,” a visual exhibition that links literature with visual art, combining classic tales with contemporary interpretations from more than a dozen artists.

Those literary illustrations include work from Adonna Khare, who specializes in detailed, large-scale pencil and charcoal pieces; José Rodolfo, known for his pop-art style R-rated Disney depictions and “DisHollywood” series; and Sondra Sherman, who literally places found objects into the printed page.

Jump “Off the Page” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street. The free show is on view through Sunday, January 22. Call 480-644-6560 or click www.mesaartscenter.com for details. Janessa Hilliard

EXPAND Matthew Fritz / Sutra Studios

Sutra in the City

It’s time to get with the flow, Phoenix. Sutra Studios will give you a little jump start with that during Sutra in the City at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. This isn’t your standard Saturday morning yoga class. It takes place outdoors at the Phoenix Open Air Market, 721 North Central Avenue, during the fall Harvest Festival. So after you’ve perfected your downward dog and thoroughly saluted the sun, feel free to browse the vendors, grab a snack, carve a pumpkin, and jam out to some live music. Oh, and did we mention Sutra’s Lovebomb class is free? So, all you need is your mat, towel, and water. Check out www.sutrastudios.com/city for more information. Evie Carpenter

