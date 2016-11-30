9 Nerdy Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This December

EXPAND Here are nine nerdy things to do this December in metro Phoenix. Steven Goldstein

If you’re looking for a break from wrapping your perfect presents this December, there are several ways to stimulate the mind and undo what the incessant holiday music has already done to your brain.

From robots and biological art to Jeb Stuart, Anne Rice, and David Bowie, here are nine thinking man’s activities to round out 2016.

EXPAND Get Lit: Talk Writing in the Reading Room with Four Chambers Press kicks off the month on Thursday, December 1, at Valley Bar. Courtesy of Valley Bar

Get Lit: Talk Writing in the Reading Room with Four Chambers Press

What could beat talking about writing in a reading room? That’s the premise of the aptly named Get Lit: Talk Writing in the Reading Room with Four Chambers Press. Seventeenth-century French salons inspired the event, which is led by Rosemarie Dombrowski. You are encouraged to drink and converse with other like-minded book lovers at the free, 21-and-over event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, at Valley Bar. Visit the Get Lit website for more.

"The Big Robot Show" by artist Jordan-Alexander Thomas is at Practical Art starting Friday, December 2. Courtesy of Practical Art

"The Big Robot Show"

When sculpture meets science fiction, you’ve got “The Big Robot Show” – a showcase of works by local mixed-media artist Jordan-Alexander Thomas. Thomas has collected items like wood and up-cycled objects to create curious and impressive robot sculptures. Practical Art will show off these DIY droids with an artist reception from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday, December 2, with the exhibition running the whole month of December. Looking is free. Visit the Practical Art website for more information.

EXPAND Bill Dambrova’s "Resilient Bodies" showcases art inspired by biological systems at Chartreuse from December 2 to 20. Bill Dambrova

"Resilient Bodies"

Bill Dambrova’s solo show, "Resilient Bodies," displays his art inspired by biological systems – like a weird fever dream where science and art class has become one in your sophomore year of high school. For this show, the artist has selected specific works that “playfully ponder the balance of the delicate and the resilient within the biological systems of humans, animals, and plants.” The free show is open at Chartreuse gallery from December 2 to 20. The opening reception is from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday, December 2. Visit the Chartreuse website for further details.

EXPAND See Woman and States of Undress from the VICELAND television channel at SMoCA on Thursday, December 8. Courtesy of VICE Media

Viceland @SMoCA: Pakistan

Catch screenings of Woman and States of Undress from the Viceland television channel compliments of Vice Media at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. The spotlight is on Pakistan, and special guests include Yasmin Saikia (the Hardt-Nickachos Chair in Peace Studies and Professor of History at the Center for the Study of Religion & Conflict at Arizona State University) and Daniel Rothenberg (Professor of Practice at the School of Politics & Global Studies, also at ASU). The showing starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at SMoCA. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $5 for museum members. Visit the SMoCA website.

Read on for more ways to geek out this December.