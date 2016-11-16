menu

A Bonobos Guideshop is Opening at Scottsdale Quarter – Here's How It Works

A Bonobos Guideshop is Opening at Scottsdale Quarter – Here's How It Works

Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Lauren Cusimano
Bonobos Guideshop Scottsdale is opening on Friday, November 18, at Scottsdale Quarter – the first for Arizona.
Bonobos Guideshop Scottsdale is opening on Friday, November 18, at Scottsdale Quarter – the first for Arizona.
Courtesy of Bonobos
Ever hovered over the “submit order” button when purchasing clothes online because you’re just not sure of the size, or color, or both? The online-based men's apparel shop Bonobos, which specializes in “better-fitting menswear," is gearing up to eliminate that uncertainty with the opening of the Bonobos Guideshop Scottsdale at Scottsdale Quarter on Friday, November 18.

The 28th physical location in the country and the first for Arizona, the Bonobos Guideshop will serve primarily as a fitting room and help center.

Here's how it works.

Shoppers can schedule a complimentary appointment at the Bonobos website or walk in and be assigned to a "guide" who assists in helping to browse the 1,700-square-foot storefront. Pick through the suits, GoodSport apparel, and casual wear of the tangible catalog, and try on your selections right there. There’s even a lounge area for friends and family in case you need a second pair of eyes on that blazer.

You then place your order online. Purchases are shipped free to your home, and you march out without a heavy garment bag slung over your shoulder.

After the opening of Bonobos Guideshop Scottsdale, hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Keep an eye out for the glass storefront in front of The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter. It’ll be like walking into the internet.

Visit the Bonobos website for more information.

Related Location

miles
The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter
More Info
More Info

15279 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-270-8123

www.scottsdalequarter.com

