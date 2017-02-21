Alan Tudyk and Bonnie Wright Are Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2017
|
Actor and geek icon Alan Tudyk.
Browncoats and Potterheads of the Valley, get ready to squee yourself silly. Firefly actor Alan Tudyk and Bonnie Wright, the actress who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter
In other words, you’ve got three months to get your Hogwarts or space cowboy cosplay together.
Tudyk and Wright are scheduled to appear at the four-day geek event, which takes place from Thursday, May 25, to Sunday, May 28.
They join an already
And like many of these actors, Tudyk is well known in geek circles. He’s most famous for playing Hoban "Wash" Washburne in the much-beloved space western show Firefly, as well as for his role as Steve the Pirate in DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.
Oh yeah, and he also played the ultra-acerbic droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and was arguably one of the best parts of the move.
Meanwhile, Wright is renowned for portraying Ginevra "Ginny" Weasley, the on-again/
What you may not know is that Wright also played a young Agatha Christie in a BBC docudrama and has also appeared in several indie and low-budget flicks (After the Dark, Those Who Wander, Before I Sleep) that did well at film festivals all over the world. She’s also a burgeoning director.
Tudyk and Wright are both scheduled to appear on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27. While no specific information regarding their individual Q&A panel or autograph/photo booth sessions has been released as of yet, we’re sure each of those things will be happening.
Stay tuned for further details. Oh, and start getting excited for Comicon.
Phoenix Comicon 2017 will take place
