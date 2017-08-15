Alberto Ríos Named Director for ASU Piper Center for Creative Writing
|
Alberto Ríos, new director for the ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.
Andy DeLisle/Courtesy of ASU
Alberto Ríos has been named the new director for the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University. He'll also serve as the center's artistic director and hold the title of Virginia G. Piper Chair in Creative Writing.
The Piper Center, which is part of ASU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, works to increase public access to contemporary literature while serving writers, readers, and other community members. Its programs include an annual writers conference, distinguished visiting writers series, and writing classes and workshops.
The center announced Ríos' appointment in an August 14 e-mail to supporters.
Ríos is replacing Matt Bell, interim director since February, effective immediately.
A regents’ professor at Arizona State University, Ríos became the inaugural Arizona Poet Laureate in 2013. He’s taught English at ASU for more than 30 years, and served since 2003 as the Katharine G. Turner Distinguished Chair in English.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Halau O Kekuhi
TicketsSat., Apr. 28, 7:00pm
-
"Hands on a Hardbody"
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!