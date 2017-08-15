Alberto Ríos Named Director for ASU Piper Center for Creative Writing

Alberto Ríos, new director for the ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing. Andy DeLisle/Courtesy of ASU

Alberto Ríos has been named the new director for the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University. He'll also serve as the center's artistic director and hold the title of Virginia G. Piper Chair in Creative Writing.

The Piper Center, which is part of ASU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, works to increase public access to contemporary literature while serving writers, readers, and other community members. Its programs include an annual writers conference, distinguished visiting writers series, and writing classes and workshops.