menu

Alberto Ríos Named Director for ASU Piper Center for Creative Writing

Here's the Best Art We Saw During July in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Alberto Ríos Named Director for ASU Piper Center for Creative Writing

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Alberto Ríos, new director for the ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.
Alberto Ríos, new director for the ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.
Andy DeLisle/Courtesy of ASU
A A

Alberto Ríos has been named the new director for the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University. He'll also serve as the center's artistic director and hold the title of Virginia G. Piper Chair in Creative Writing.

Related Stories

The Piper Center, which is part of ASU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, works to increase public access to contemporary literature while serving writers, readers, and other community members. Its programs include an annual writers conference, distinguished visiting writers series, and writing classes and workshops.

The center announced Ríos' appointment in an August 14 e-mail to supporters.

Ríos is replacing Matt Bell, interim director since February, effective immediately.

A regents’ professor at Arizona State University, Ríos became the inaugural Arizona Poet Laureate in 2013. He’s taught English at ASU for more than 30 years, and served since 2003 as the Katharine G. Turner Distinguished Chair in English.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >