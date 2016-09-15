Amada Cruz of Phoenix Art Museum on the Best Part of Her Job

EXPAND New Times' 100 Creatives continues with Amada Cruz. Image courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 13. Amada Cruz.

Every day is a big project for Amada Cruz. That comes with the job.

Cruz, 55, has served as the director of Phoenix Art Museum since February 2015, running and planning the future of an institution with a collection of more than 18,000 works. Before she earned the top job at the museum, and replaced longtime director James Ballinger who held the job for 33 years of his 40 at the museum, Cruz worked as executive director at San Antonio's Artpace, a nonprofit contemporary art gallery.

Her credentials stretch back decades and include working as program director for United States Artists in Los Angeles and executive director of Artadia: The Fund for Art and Dialogue in New York City.

"I’ve worked in the art world in various U.S. cities for 30 years, as a contemporary art curator, a grant maker, and a museum director," Cruz, who was born in Havana, Cuba, says of how she arrived at this point in her career.

Now living in Scottsdale, Cruz says her days start early with e-mails, continue with a busy schedule of meetings at the museum, and stretch into the evenings with social events. The most surprising thing she's discovered about metro Phoenix since moving here? "It’s a more philanthropic community than people imagine," Cruz says.

Thus far, there have been quite a few career high points, she says. "I love what I do. But the best part of my job at PAM is when I’m in the galleries surrounded by happy visitors."

I came to Phoenix with my husband, books, ar t… and lots of plans for the Phoenix Art Museum (PAM).

I make art because ... actually, I leave that to the professionals.

I'm most productive when I’m inspired by someone’s great idea, and I get enough sleep and coffee.

My inspiration wall is full of ... it’s more of a library of books.

I've learned most from artists, definitely, and my feisty/smart Cuban parents.

Good work should always be fun. Otherwise, what’s the point?

The Phoenix creative scene could use more of a central hub with art galleries, restaurants, performing art venues, and an indie movie theater all within walking distance of the Phoenix Art Museum. We’re getting there.

