American Horror Story: The 10 Weirdest Sex Scenes Since Season 3 (NSFW)

EXPAND What show blends sex and scares to this degree? FX

For the last five years, American Horror Story has been one of the sexiest (and spookiest) shows on television. Thanks to new cast members, including Emma Roberts and Lady Gaga, AHS has only gotten hotter since we last wrote about its steamiest scenes.

But with that extra sexiness comes some truly strange encounters. Here are 10 that'll make you feel it in one way or another as we begin to sink our teeth into the sixth season.

FX

Queenie's Minotaur Love

While shock value is something that the folks behind AHS specialize in, trying to introduce mythological bestiality was a daring maneuver. In Coven, Gabourey Sidibe’s Queenie is so desperate for affection that she offers her virginity to a minotaur, a former slave under a curse now appropriately hellbent on murderous revenge. She tells him: “You just wanted love, and that makes you a beast. They called me that, too, but that's not who we are." Who says you can't sweet-talk a monster?

Brain So Good...

Whoever coined the phrase “sex as a weapon” had no idea that it would later be used like this. When Emma Roberts' Madison Montgomery and Taissa Farmiga's Zoe Benson end up out for revenge after being taken advantage of by a group of frat boys, Madison telekinetically flips the bus they’re riding on, leaving only two survivors. Zoe follows up with the assist by straddling one of the boys while in his hospital bed, resulting in murder by mysterious sex-related brain hemorrhage. To be fair, there are much worse ways to die.

FX/Vulture

Jimmy's Sausage Fingers

Since the circus business wasn’t exactly booming, Evan Peters’ Jimmy "Lobster Boy" Darling ventured out and found a way to bring in more income for his struggling family. A group of women in a neighboring town regularly gathered for the occasional Tupperware party ... or at least that was their alibi. In actuality, Darling was in a back room of the host’s house eagerly awaiting the opportunity to manually pleasure any of the curious women with his girthy phalanges. Shocking.

FX

Frankencest

After dying in the aforementioned bus crash caused by Madison, Evan Peters' Kyle Spencer is re-assembled and resurrected thanks to Madison's abilities as a means of pacifying Zoe, who happens to be in strong like — not quite love — with the former frat boy. Zoe tries to create some normalcy in Kyle's life by sending him back home to his mother, not realizing that his mother has been sexually abusing him for years. He silently cries as she passionately kisses him, and ultimately bludgeons her to death with an old trophy the next time she attempts to get too close. Parents, man.

No show does supernatural sex like AHS. FX

Bewitched

Yes, we included this one in our original AHS list three years ago because it was that early into Coven, but it definitely deserves to be included again. Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Foxx decides to use her powers to make a baby with her soon-to-be-a-problem husband, so they have to do it in the most witchy surroundings ever. No show does supernatural sex like AHS, and this scene was awful good proof of that.