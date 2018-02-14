Watch Anwar Newton and Shapel Lacey Talk Black History

Every day in February, Arizona-based comedians Anwar Newton and Shapel Lacey are bringing their combined wit and wisdom to a video series documenting what Newton describes as "valued black history."

This string of one-minute sketches coincides with Black History Month. And the videos feature the two comedians discussing seriously important moments and cultural touchstones in modern black history — like Cam'ron's distinct ability to pull off a then-trendy velour tracksuit in 2005.

"Our take is to present things that we know ... and put our perspective on it," Newton says. "It's black history how we've experienced it in our lives. It's honest, and that's where the real humor comes in."