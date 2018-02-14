Watch Anwar Newton and Shapel Lacey Talk Black History

Every day in February, Arizona-based comedians Anwar Newton and Shapel Lacey are bringing their combined wit and wisdom to a video series documenting what Newton describes as "valued black history."
This string of one-minute sketches coincides with Black History Month. And the videos feature the two comedians discussing seriously important moments and cultural touchstones in modern black history — like Cam'ron's distinct ability to pull off a then-trendy velour tracksuit in 2005.
"Our take is to present things that we know ... and put our perspective on it," Newton says. "It's black history how we've experienced it in our lives. It's honest, and that's where the real humor comes in."
Every morning at 9 a.m., the duo release a new video on the Facebook page for Literally the Worst Show Ever, a recurring local comedy show.
"It's more goofy stuff in black history," Lacey says. "It's what we know and what's truthful for us."
The duo have already discussed Kanye West's "George Bush doesn't care about black people" live telethon outburst in 2005, Juicy Couture separates and the rappers who rocked them, and Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
"It's a different perspective on what's important to black people that are 20 to 30 years old. A tracksuit isn't black history, but it is black history," Newton says.
No spoilers here, but Newton hinted at possible upcoming videos that cover rapper Tupac Shakur, Beyoncé, and President Barack Obama.
