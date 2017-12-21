These 18 Artists Just Won Grants from Arizona Commission on the Arts

Artist Christine Cassano in her artist studio in the warehouse district.

Arizona Commission on the Arts has awarded research and development grants to 18 artists, according to a press release issued on Thursday, December 21.

The commission, which is one of 56 art agencies affiliated with the National Endowment for the Arts, works to strengthen Arizona communities through the arts.

The recipients include six artists in metro Phoenix and seven artists based in Tucson, as well as artists working in Flagstaff and McNeal.