Arizona Poet Alberto Rios on His Creative Philosophy

Arizona's first Poet Laureate Alberto Rios. Evie Carpenter

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 4. Alberto Álvaro Ríos.

Alberto Álvaro Ríos has the great gift of perspective.

Born in Nogales, Arizona, the state's inaugural Poet Laureate and a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets has devoted his life to "writing about cultures and borders of all sorts since the late '60s," he says. As a writer, arts advocate, poet, teacher who has been with Arizona State University since 1982, and the host of the PBS program Books & Co., Ríos has honed his craft through consistency and practice. The accolades — and there have been many, including the Walt Whitman Award in Poetry and the Latino Literary Hall of Fame Award — have followed

"The great secret is that it has been one day after another, each an adventure, each bringing a gift," he says. "The writer Graham Greene is said to have written exactly 500 words a day and no more — though by the end of his career, he was one of the most prodigious writers of the 20th century. "

Ríos believes in that magic. "Work, then work again," he says. "Miraculously, it adds up, so long as it has in fact been done."

Now 64 and based in Chandler, he has found the Valley to be a remarkable place where life thrives against the odds. "Operating in the realm of the seemingly impossible makes Phoenix an abiding and continuing act of the imagination," he says.

And it's with support from the City's Office of Arts and Culture, alongside the National Endowment for the Arts, that Ríos has embarked on his latest project. "I have started a big public art project in Phoenix South — the communities south of central Phoenix," he says. "In this project, I am finding small ways to fundamentally reimagine and reinvent public art for writers and artists of all sorts and to think about culture, place, and voice."

In his own work, the writer recently has completed two fiction manuscripts and is working on a new book of poems. Given his sprawling creative output, it seems there's plenty more to come.

"A phrase I always offer my students is: Nothing so important and nothing at all unimportant," he says. "Write to the best moment, no matter the stakes, and the work will take care of itself."

Alberto Rios Tom Story/Arizona State University

I came to Phoenix in the early '80s with a body full of scared bones. This place seemed so different from me at a core level. Growing up in Arizona outside of Phoenix, this place felt like being swallowed into the belly of the beast, in so many ways the opposite of how I grew up. It was urban, conservative, hot, gridlocked, big. I’ve since changed my mind about a few things. It’s still a beast, but I’ve come to appreciate the energy of living in its shadow.

I make art because I think. I imagine, I change, I experiment, I erase. Somewhere in second grade, I found that daydreaming was a superpower. It was a vast place inside my small head that was invisible, capable of anything, full of music and words and scents and agitations, and active. I make art because it has made me, filled me, and occasionally some of it spills out of my mouth. Well, something like that.

I’m most productive when I least expect to be. I would like to be able to plan for the six o’clock Muse, but it rarely happens that way. Instead, I just try to hang on to whatever whispers to me. This is a difficult sound to hear, but it’s there if I listen.

My inspiration wall is full of gray matter. I don’t have a wall in my office that I can look to for comfort or that I can even see — everything physically around me in in some slow form of chaos and disarray. The inspiration happens when I see the wall anyway, even if nobody else does, or can.

I’ve learned most from teaching. It has been an extension of thinking, and so much occurs without prior planning. It is word forged in the moment. Tristan Tzara, leader of the Dada movement in the early part of the last century, said this wonderful thing that has always stayed with me, something to the effect that thought occurs in the mouth. We want to believe that we think through everything and know what’s what, but the moment makes us.

Good work should always move a person from where they’re standing to what they’re thinking or feeling.

The Phoenix creative scene could use more shade — that is, a great umbrella of palpable encouragement.

The 2016 Creatives so far:

100. Nicole Olson

99. Andrew Pielage

98. Jessica Rowe

97. Danny Neumann

96. Beth Cato

95. Jessie Balli

94. Ron May

93. Leonor Aispuro

92. Sarah Waite

91. Christina "Xappa" Franco

90. Christian Adame

89. Tara Sharpe

88. Patricia Sannit

87. Brian Klein

86. Dennita Sewell

85. Garth Johnson

84. Charissa Lucille

83. Ryan Downey

82. Samantha Thompson

81. Cherie Buck-Hutchison

80. Freddie Paull

79. Jennifer Campbell

78. Dwayne Hartford

77. Shaliyah Ben

76. Kym Ventola

75. Matthew Watkins

74. Tom Budzak

73. Rachel Egboro

72. Rosemary Close

71. Ally Haynes-Hamblen

70. Alex Ozers

69. Fawn DeViney

68. Laura Dragon

67. Stephanie Neiheisel

66. Michael Lanier

65. Jessica Rajko

64. Velma Kee Craig

63. Oliver Hibert

62. Joya Scott

61. Raji Ganesan

60. Ashlee Molina

59. Myrlin Hepworth

58. Amy Ettinger

57. Sheila Grinell

56. Forrest Solis

55. Mary Meyer

54. Robert Hoekman Jr.

53. Joan Waters

52. Gabriela Muñoz

51. ColorOrgy

50. Liz Magura

49. Anita and Sam Means

48. Liz Ann Hewett

47. Tiffany Fairall

46. Vanessa Davidson

45. Michelle Dock

44. Nia Witherspoon

43. Monique Sandoval

42. Nayon Iovino

41. Daniel Davisson

40. Andrew King

39. Michelle Moyer

38. Jimmy Nguyen

37. Tiffany Lopez

36. Kristin Bauer

35. Donna Isaac

34. Douglas Miles

33. Sierra Joy

32. Francisco Flores

31. Amy Robinson

30. Julio Cesar Morales

29. Duane Daniels

28. Kelsey Pinckney

27. Ben Smith

26. Rembrandt Quiballo

25. Corinne Geertsen

24. Tess Mosko Scherer

23. Slawomir Wozniak

22. Elly Finzer

21. Josh Brizuela

20. Amy K. Nichols

19. Angela Johnson

18. Grant Vetter

17. Michelle and Melanie Craven

16. Erick Biez

15. Leah Marche

14. Lisa Von Hoffner

13. Amada Cruz

12. Amber Robins

11. Xandriss

10. Steven Tepper

9. Bentley Calverley

8. Lisa Olson

7. Eric Torres

6. Genevieve Rice

5. Kathleen Trott

